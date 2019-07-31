نسخه اصلی
US to extend Iran nuclear sanctions waivers – report

The Trump administration will reportedly announce the renewal of sanctions waivers this week allowing foreign firms to work on Iran’s civil nuclear program.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۳ 31 July 2019

According to a Washington Post report Tuesday, US President Donald Trump backed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s recommendation at a White House meeting last week to extend the waivers despite objections from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russia, China and several European nations help to maintain several Iranian nuclear sites and are engaged in converting equipment there for exclusively civilian use.

Among the facilities to be included in the waiver extensions are the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Fordo enrichment facility and the Arak nuclear complex.

Citing six administration officials, the Post said Mnuchin argued the US would have to sanction the firms involved in those projects if the waivers are not renewed by the August 1 deadline and asked for more time to study the potential impact of such sanctions.

A senior administration official quoted by the paper said that despite the extensions, the goal is to end the waivers.

“These waivers can be revoked at any time, as developments with Iran warrant. But because of the Treasury Department’s legitimate concerns, we’ve decided to extend them for now,” the official said.

iran sanctions waiver trump
