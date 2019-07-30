Oman and Iran discuss safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Top officials from Oman, and Iran are discussing ways to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz an economically but economically vital narrow stretch of water, according to Omani FM Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

The Omani First Minister added that all nations need to maintain contact in order to avoid more incidents. Iran also stressed the importance of safety in the region and warned the UK that Iran would not accept any violations of regulations.

Even though Iran has seized a UK tanker in response to the UK seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar, Iran promised to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. While western nations hostile to Iran are not likely to believe Iran's promises, Oman is broadly on good terms across the region and could add weight to what Iran promises.

A recent article in the Jerusalem Post notes: Iran President Hassan Rouhani condemned the UK while meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister in Tehran, saying that the seizure of an Iranian tanker by UK Royal Marines earlier this month was to the “detriment” of the UK, and that Iran will “stand against any kind of violation of regulations that endangers the security of navigation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz or Sea of Oman.”

The UK says it will provide protection for its ships sailing through the area from now on. A recent article notes: "A British warship will accompany British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to defend freedom of navigation, a change in policy after the government previously said it did not have the military resources to do so."

Tensions between the US, the UK, and Iran are high with the US blaming Iran for several tanker attacks. The US is said to have requested that the UK seize the tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar as well. This provoked the Iranian seizure of a UK tanker.