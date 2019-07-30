نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
208بازدید
‍ پ

EU ‘to stand firm’ on Brexit deal despite Boris Johnson urging Irish backstop to be scrapped

European Union officials have insisted there will be no change in their stance on Britain’s departure from the bloc, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence that a new Brexit deal is possible.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۹۰۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۴ 30 July 2019

European Union officials have insisted there will be no change in their stance on Britain’s departure from the bloc, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence that a new Brexit deal is possible.

The riposte came after Mr Johnson vowed not to meet with his fellow EU leaders unless they agreed to scrap the Irish border backstop, which was part of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated in 2017 by his predecessor Theresa May.

“We can only repeat what we have said all along: the Withdrawal Agreement is not up for renegotiation,” said a European Commission spokeswoman.

Outgoing Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and other EU leaders have underlined that they will only consider ideas that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.

Officials have proposed an amendment to the political declaration on the future EU-UK relationship. But they also point out that one of the suggestions, a stand-still transition period after the UK leaves the EU on October 31, will be granted only if the Withdrawal Agreement is fully ratified by parliament.

The stand-off came as the Commission and the Downing Street traded barbs over their respective preparations for a no-deal Brexit in the wake of a report by the CBI that claimed that neither side had done enough to ward off the potential damage of Britain crashing out of the bloc.

The Commission reiterated that while an orderly withdrawal is in interests of both sides, the EU is well-prepared for a no-deal Brexit, having already begun planning more than a year ago for such an outcome.

Indeed, the planning covers both EU activities, and those by national governments in the other 27 member countries – with the Netherlands launching a colourful awareness campaign on the risks associated with a no-deal Brexit.

The Commission’s own actions are designed to soften the impact on EU businesses and citizens in areas such as transport rights and fishermen’s access to fishing waters.

However, some EU members have warned that too much mitigation of the worst consequences would create the impression that a no-deal Brexit is manageable and acceptable.

At the same time, EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger warned that no-one would want to do business with a ‘Global Britain’ that does not pay its Brexit divorce bill.

He was speaking after Mr Johnson repeated his threat not to hand over the £39 billion financial settlement to Brussels.

“If he is serious with these statements, it would jeopardize the credit rating of the United Kingdom,” Mr Oettinger said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu brexit britain johnson
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قاچاق خودرو مایک پمپئو معامله قرن توزیع کالاهای اساسی تالاب انزلی غلامحسین اسماعیلی حسین امیرعبدالهیان دانشکده خبر حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان غربی
آخرین اخبار

کمبود حاد دارویی نداریم

وب گردی

قصه الارو

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
تابعیت‌ روحانی،جهانگیری‌‌ و‌ کریمی‌ قدوسی لو رفت
اسنپ دسته‌گل به آب داد، تپ‌سی دسته گل فرستاد
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
پاسخ رهبر معظم انقلاب به نامه گلایه‌آمیز ظریف/صداوسیما: برنامه‌ای برای مصاحبه با پمپئو نداریم
پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه ظریف درباره سریال گاندو
با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!
ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟
فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۹۷ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)

ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»  (۹۳ نظر)