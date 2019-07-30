Iran and Russia to hold joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran will hold joint naval exercises with Russia, said Iranian Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi.

According to him, the exercises will take place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

According to IRNA news agency, the maneuvers are expected to take place before the end of the year. Other details have not yet been disclosed.

Hossein Khanzadi is in Russia on a three-day visit. On Sunday, he took part in the celebrations of the Day of the Russian Navy.