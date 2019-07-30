Natural resources depleted faster than Earth's renegeration capacity in 2019: report

Human consumption of natural resources surpassed on Monday Earth's capacity to regenerate itself in 2019, marking the first time such a date has fallen in July, said a report.

Human consumption of natural resources surpassed on Monday Earth's capacity to regenerate itself in 2019, marking the first time such a date has fallen in July, said a report.

As a result, 1.75 planet Earths would be required to meet humanity's demand for the globe's ecosystems, according to the report by Global Footprint Network (GFN), an international sustainability think tank.

"We have only got one Earth. This is the ultimately defining context for human existence," says GFN founder Mathis Wackernagel. "We can't use 1.75 without destructive consequences."

Every year, the GFN marks the "Earth Overshoot Day" to shed light on the alarmingly dwindling resources on Earth due to the increase of human activities, which have taken a toll on Earth's capacity to replenish itself.

Since 1986 when GFN started keeping the record, the Earth Overshoot Day has come earlier and earlier. The day fell on Oct. 21 in 1993. It came earlier in 2003 on Sept. 22. In 2017, the day landed on Aug. 2.