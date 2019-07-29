نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
390بازدید
‍ پ

Iran threatens to drop more nuke commitments if interests not guaranteed

Iran will continue to abandon more of its commitments pertaining to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal if the remaining parties to the accord fail to help Iran reap its economic interests, an Iranian deputy foreign minister said Sunday.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۶۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۴ 29 July 2019

Iran will continue to abandon more of its commitments pertaining to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal if the remaining parties to the accord fail to help Iran reap its economic interests, an Iranian deputy foreign minister said Sunday.

The remarks by Abbas Araqchi came just after an extraordinary meeting of the remaining signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal, namely Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, in Vienna that tried again to find a way of saving the accord amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"Iran will continue to cut its commitments under the nuclear deal if the Europeans fail to honor Iran's legitimate rights," Araqchi, who also represents Iran in the nuclear-related negotiations, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

According to Araqchi, a host of issues and recent developments in the implementation of the nuclear deal were discussed in the meeting.

"In my opinion, all in all, talks were constructive," he said.

All the representatives expressed their commitments to the nuclear deal, better known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araqchi noted.

There was a determination to save the accord, the Iranian official added.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018, and precipitated tensions by re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Over the past months, Tehran announced the increase of purity of its enriched uranium beyond 3.67 percent, and surpassed low-grade enriched uranium stockpile beyond 300 kg.

The European Union announced the launch of a special payment channel with Iran, namely INSTEX, in January to secure trade with Iran and skirt U.S. anti-Iran sanctions.

However, Iran has been critical of the feasibility of the mechanism, urging the EU to make INSTEX operational to supply Iran with petrodollars.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
jcpoa iran commitment
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
بازداشت حامد زمانی سعید نمکی عملیات مرصاد مرضیه هاشمی دحوالارض قاچاق خودرو تیم ملی والیبال جوانان مایک پمپئو حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان شرقی
آخرین اخبار

انهدام باند سارقان خودروهای مدل بالا در تهران

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
سرنوشت وحشتناک ۷ ایرانی در آنتالیا
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
دعوای جنجالی زن ها بعد از تصادف
این غذا‌ها را با هم نخورید
فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!
نشست محرمانه آمریکا و اسرائیل با محوریت ایران/ اعزام کشتی جنگی کره جنوبی به خلیج‌فارس/ نشست محرمانه مصر، اردن، اسرائیل، امارات و عربستان/ بازگشت کشتی‌های ایرانی پس از دو ماه توقف در برزیل
بادیگارد 6 ساله ی رئیس جمهور

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)