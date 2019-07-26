نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
60بازدید
‍ پ

US Secondary Sanctions Impeding INSTEX Implementation

کد خبر: ۹۱۴۰۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۱ 26 July 2019

A former Finnish labour minister said US secondary sanctions against Tehran are preventing INSTEX, a financial mechanism proposed by the EU for securing trade ties with Iran, from becoming operational.

“The US secondary sanction have prevented the EU from fulfilling its obligations. The EU asked for waivers, which the US did not grant. Furthermore, the US has threatened to sanction companies that use INSTEX. Through INSTEX the EU has found a way to at least promote legal trade with Iran regarding non-sanctioned goods such as food and medicine. This is clearly not enough to fulfill the European commitments but is a definite and serious start. If the US carries out its threat to sanction companies using INSTEX, the Europeans face a real challenge in their relations with the US,” Tarja Cronberg told Tasnim.

Cronberg is a distinguished associate fellow at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and former chair of the European Parliament's Iran delegation. She is a Finnish Green League politician who served as a member of the European Parliament from 2011 until 2014. Cronberg was Member of the Finnish Parliament 2003–2007. She chaired her party from 2005 until 2009 and was the Minister of Labour in the Finnish government from 2007 to 2009 as part of Matti Vanhanen's second cabinet.

Following is the full text of the interview:

Tasnim: Iran, which had been fully complying with all of its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite the US pullout and the European shortfalls announced on July 7 that it was set to increase enrichment purity to levels higher than 3.67 percent after the European parties missed a deadline to fullfil their obligations. European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said recently that the signatories to the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), do not view Tehran's move to scale back some of its commitments under the agreement as significant noncompliance. The US, however, is trying to magnify this issue by insisting that Iran is moving toward atomic bombs and that its nuclear program is not peaceful. What are your thoughts on this?

Cronberg: The agreement on Iran’s nuclear program demonstrates that Iran wants to remain a non-nuclear country and controls that the program is peaceful. Therefore, it is important that the remaining partners, including Iran, commit themselves to the agreement. Due to the US sanctions, the other parties (Europe, Russia and China) are unable to fulfill their economic commitments and consequently have agreed that Tehran’s scaling back on its commitments is not significant. Ways should be found for all parties to fully commit to the deal.

Tasnim: US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Iran “can’t have nuclear weapons”. Iranian officials and experts argue that the US’ main aim is not to halt the country’s nuclear and military programs but to deprive it of nuclear technology and know-how. What are your thoughts on this?

Cronberg: The main aim of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is to prevent non-nuclear countries from accessing nuclear weapons. The Iran deal guarantees this by limiting Iran’s nuclear program for a number of years and after this by Iran’s full compliance with the NPT rules. This should secure a non-nuclear status. The NPT also guarantees that there is a right to peaceful uses of nuclear technology to all members including Iran. These international rules should also be respected by the US, a signatory of the NPT.

Tasnim: As you know, France, Germany, and Britain launched INSTEX in January. It only became operational last month and has been criticized by Tehran for having major limitations. Just 10 EU states are members and the mechanism’s initial credit line of several million euros is a fraction of EU-Iran trade, which stood at more than €20bn annually before the US sanctions. How serious do you think the EU is about this trade mechanism? What is behind this foot-dragging?

Cronberg: This is absolutely not foot-dragging. The US secondary sanctions have prevented the EU from fulfilling its obligations. The EU asked for waivers, which the US did not grant. Furthermore, the US has threatened to sanction companies that use INSTEX. Through INSTEX the EU has found a way to at least promote legal trade with Iran regarding non-sanctioned goods such as food and medicine. This is clearly not enough to fulfill the European commitments but is a definite and serious start. If the US carries out its threat to sanction companies using INSTEX, the Europeans face a real challenge in their relations with the US.

Tasnim: Do you think that the JCPOA could be saved? Do EU nations have enough authority to salvage the international deal?

Cronberg: It can be saved and in my view, the partners- Europe, Russia, and China- should collectively commit and take responsibility to save the JCPOA, the Europeans cannot do it alone.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran sanctions instex
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
استخراج بیت کوین کارت سوخت مدیران دو تابعیتی بوریس جانسون محسن پهلوان جرمی هانت شورایاری ها اتحادیه اروپا
آخرین اخبار

خرج میلیاردی برای یک استخر یعنی چه؟

هر بشکه نفت برنت ۶۳.۷۵ دلار

کارنامه بازار مسکن در تیرماه

نوسان دلار در کانال ۱۱ هزار تومانی/ شاخص ارزی با افزایش مواجه شد

توصیه سید حسن نصرالله به تشکیلات خودگردان

اگر آمریکا خطایی کند رژیم صهیونیستی محو می‌شود

گفتگوی تلفنی وزاری خارجه آلمان و آمریکا

خودکشی پدر پس از قتل فجیع دختر و همسر

آمار اولیه انتخابات شورایاری‌ها اعلام شد

فیلم سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی چه شد؟

بودجه ۹۸ با فروش روزانه ۳۰۰ هزار بشکه نفت بسته شد

حباب سکه با کاهش حجم تقاضا به ۱۵۰ هزار تومان کاهش یافت

ترامپ ماکرون را احمق توصیف کرد

درگیری سپاه کردستان با یک تیم ضدانقلاب

افراد مسلح 40 میلیون دلار طلا را از فرودگاهی در برزیل دزیدند

وب گردی

سفارش آنلاین از بهترین رستوران های تهران

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!
حذف «بابا پنجعلی» از پایتخت
اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است
موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند
آشنایی با چند روش شکایت از کارمندان خاطی
شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند
سرنوشتی که در انتظار محمد علی نجفی است!/قیمتِ صندلی نمایندگی مجلس چند؟/توصیه مطهری به اصلاح طلبان/اعتراض کارگردان مستند پخش شده درباره احمد شاملو
مرجانه گلچین: من باختم، بدجوریم باختم
مزدک میرزایی آرشیو صداوسیما را با خود برد
مزدک درساختمان شبکه اینترنشنال درلندن حاضرشد
دولت ترامپ در خصوص ایران بر سر دوراهی نهایی قرار گرفته است
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
اقدام عجیب هموطن بوشهری برای فرار از گرما!
نامه ایران به شورای امنیت درباره علل توقیف نفتکش انگلیسی/ هشدار عمران‌خان درباره پیامدهای افزایش تنش با ایران برای منطقه/ آماده باش ارتش اسرائیل در مرزهای شمالی با لبنان/اعلام آمادگی پنتاگون برای مذاکره با ایران
جهانگیری: شرمنده مردم هستیم/سردار جلالی:مذاکره با آمریکا «اسم رمز فتنه» است/نامه فیفا به وزارت‌ خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره تحریم فوتبال ایران

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی: مسئولان میز اداره و اتاق کارشان را به امام زمان عرضه کنند و ببینند آیا امام راضی است/از پلیس ماجرای «تهران‌پارس» تقدیر نقدی شد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران  (۱۱۱ نظر)