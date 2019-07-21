نسخه اصلی
With tanker crisis ongoing, Iran warns the UK of the destructive role of hardliners

تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۴۷ 21 July 2019

Tabnak – As tensions between Iran and the UK over the seizure of a British tanker by the IRGC continues to impact their bilateral relations, Iranian officials warn of the American hard-liners’ plan to drag London into a “quagmire” by provoking a confrontation with Iran. Tehran also warns British officials to contain the role of its own domestic hardliners.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf.

The hawkish group referred to as the “B-team” by Iran's foreign minister is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Referring to these developments and also to earlier shooting of a modern US drone by the IRGC over the Persian Gulf, Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday that the B-team is now dragging Washington’s ally, the UK, into “a quagmire” after the hawkish group failed to persuade the US president into waging war on Iran.

“Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Zarif said. He went on to say that under the current circumstances, “Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys,” warning the UK against making a mistake.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Britain cautioned the UK government against attempts by domestic British parties trying to escalate the already tense relations between Tehran and London.

“UK government should contain those domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Iran and the UK well beyond the issue of ships,” Hamid Baeidinejad said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region. Iran however is firm and ready for different scenarios,” the ambassador underlined.

His comments came after British Foreign Secretary criticized Iran for capturing a UK oil tanker that violated international maritime regulations when passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In another related development, Iranian lawmakers expressed their gratitude to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for capturing the British oil tanker.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian parliamentarians hailed the IRGC move to seize the British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf. The statement has been signed by 160 MPs participating in the parliament and the number of signatories is increasing.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said in a statement on Friday that the vessel named “Stena Impero” had been impounded “at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

