Iran Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in neighboring Afghanistan that killed at least 17 people and injured dozens of others.

In a statement on Friday, Mousavi decried “the violent and inhumane acts” and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of victims of the incidents.

“We are confident that the Afghan government and nation and all ethnic, political, and religious groups of this country will continue moving in the path of establishing stable and sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan through preserving their vigilance and unity,” he said in the statement.

At least 11 people have been killed and scores more wounded after the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar, officials and the armed group said.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi on Thursday said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan’s second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound.

A powerful bomb also exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding 27, according to police and health officials.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest to target Kabul. Both the Taliban and Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group often stage large-scale bombings in the city, targeting Afghan forces, government officials and minority Shiites.

The early morning blast also set two vehicles ablaze although it wasn’t clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or a remotely detonated bomb, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz.

Tasnim News Agecny