نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
177بازدید
‍ پ

Assange Masterminded 2016 Clinton Leaks from Ecuadorian Embassy, Report Claims

On Monday, CNN published a report based on “exclusive documents”, said to have been obtained by the media outlet, claiming that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange worked with alleged Russian hackers and other intelligence officials in a bid to damage Hillary Clinton’s reputation and ruin her 2016 presidential run.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۹۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۹ 16 July 2019

On Monday, CNN published a report based on “exclusive documents”, said to have been obtained by the media outlet, claiming that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange worked with alleged Russian hackers and other intelligence officials in a bid to damage Hillary Clinton’s reputation and ruin her 2016 presidential run.

The documents are said to have originated from security companies conducting surveillance on Assange on behalf of Ecuadorian officials. The cited documents were not published by CNN.

According to the report, Assange - who sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 to escape rape charges in Sweden - enjoyed the cooperation and support of Ecuadoran senior officials, including then-foreign minister Ricardo Patino, granting Assange powers that rivaled that of an ambassador.

The Ecuadorian officials claim, according to the alleged documents, that Assange abused those powers, claiming that he could fire embassy staff, including the ambassador.

The documents cited by CNN allege that Assange used these powers to force embassy staff to install better Internet infrastructure, have numerous non-diplomatic visits, grant his WikiLeaks colleagues immunity from searches and even delete visitor names from embassy logs.

The report alleges that Assange, despite his powers, occasionally conducted meetings in women’s bathrooms, in order to escape surveillance.

According to documents CNN claims to have in its possession, in June 2016, the Ecuadorian embassy in London turned into a beehive of operations against Clinton, the Democratic candidate, as the WikiLeaks founder had some 75 visits, including those with Russian nationals, who, of course, had “Kremlin ties,” according to the US news outlet.

One visitor is named “Yana Maximova”, and no other information on her is provided. Another is Nikolai Bogachikhin, RT’s London division head. In 2012, Julian Assange hosted a TV show on RT.

At the time, WikiLeaks allegedly established contact with “online personas” that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller believes are Russian hackers on the Military Intelligence Directorate payroll. Following the alleged contact, Assange demanded that the embassy beef up his Internet connection, CNN says.

However, the Mueller report says that not only Russian nationals were involved in the scheme. According to documents cited by CNN, Assange met with German hacker Andrew Müller-Maguhn at least 12 times before the 2016 US elections, sometimes accompanied by Bernd Fix, another German national.

The surveillance footage, which CNN says was provided by security companies, show a man wearing a balaclava, a large backpack and shades enter the embassy on July 18, handing - presumably - a flash drive to an embassy guard. On the same day, WikiLeaks allegedly informed the purported Russian hackers that they had received information and were preparing to release it soon. The visit caused security companies to raise red flags, but the guard kept his job, the report says. The actual footage is not included in the report.

“It's not clear if these incidents are related, and the contents of the package delivered to the embassy are unknown,” the CNN report says.

According to CNN, data released by WikiLeaks turned the Democratic Party into a “chaotic mess,” as thousands of Clinton emails revealed how the Democratic National Committee conspired to undermine Bernie Sanders in favor of Clinton. Later leaks of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta also revealed potentially embarrassing details on the Democratic nominee, including transcripts of her closed-door Wall Street speeches, which are believed by some to have buried her chances of winning.

The CNN report says that shortly after the publication of the Clinton emails, US officials rolled out an ultimatum to Ecuador demanding that the nation cut Assange’s ability to influence the elections. In October 2016, Assange was subsequently cut off from the Web and from his phone. On October 18, Assange overrode a visit ban issued by then-Ambassador Carlos Abad Ortiz, resulting in two WikiLeaks staffers who had been granted with search immunity, to remove a box containing approximately 100 hard drives from the embassy in the middle of the night. This late-night visit also made security companies raise alarms to Ecuador, the CNN report says.

According to CNN, US intelligence agencies “have said from the very beginning” that WikiLeaks received the stolen emails from the Russian government.

“But the suspects are all living safely in Russia, so the US will likely never publicly produce a smoking gun or prove in court that Russia worked with WikiLeaks,” the report acknowledges.

Russia has denied involvement in the Assange case, with a Russian Embassy in London spokesperson dismissing the allegations and accusations as “insinuations”.

"UK media issued many reports on yesterday's arrest of Assange. Some articles even called the WikiLeaks founder a ‘puppet of the Kremlin’. We are not surprised at such statements,” the spokesperson said in April.

An Australian national, Assange repeatedly denied he worked for Russia and that the source of his leaks was neither “the Russian government” nor “a state party.”

This year, Ecuador voided Assange’s immunity, and UK police removed him from the premises. He is now serving a one-year sentence in a UK prison for skipping bail, and actively fighting extradition to the US where it is thought he could stand trial for treason.

Washington has not accused Assange for crimes related to 2016 events. Instead, he is wanted in the US for his 2010 publication of intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning’s leaked diplomatic cables and war logs. If extradited to Washington, he could face a minimum of five years in prison.

Following his arrest in April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the "hand of ‘democracy' is squeezing the throat of freedom".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that Assange’s rights would be respected after his arrest, while the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, described the arrest of Assange as "a blow to media freedom".

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
assange 2016 election leaks clinton
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سید محمد بطحایی احمد سالک لیگ ملت های والیبال آیت الله یزدی مسجد النبی آیت الله اعرافی عملیات رمضان افزایش قیمت نان
آخرین اخبار

عبور سبد معاش از مرز ۶ میلیون و ۹۰۰ هزار تومان

پاسخ تهیه‌کننده «گاندو» به رئیس دفتر رئیس‌جمهور

حمله خرس به چوپان بابلی

حقوق دریافتی بیشتر مردم ایران چقدر است؟

توقیف خودرو ۵ میلیارد تومانی در جهرم

وثیقه پیاده‌روی اربعین برای مشمولان حذف شد

کاهش ۴۰۰ تومانی قیمت دلار در عرض چند ساعت/ سهام "ایران خودرو" و "سایپا" قابل واگذاری نیست/ تحلیل بلومبرگ از بازار ارز/ افزایش ۴۰ درصدی سهم ایران در بازار عراق/ تورم ۲.۷ درصدی چین رکورد بالاترین سطح ۱۵ ماهه!

آخر عاقبت زرنگ بازی!

تب کنگو می‌تواند کُشنده باشد

پرداخت ماهانه۲۰۰ میلیارد تومان مستمری‌ بهزیستی

تاکید جنتی بر ضرورت اصلاح قانون انتخابات

زمین لرزه ۴ ریشتری حوالی فریدون شهر را لرزاند

راننده پراید مردم را در چشمه اعلاء زیر گرفت

اقدام مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا علیه نژادپرستی ترامپ

ترامپ نامزد وزارت دفاع آمریکا را به سنا معرفی کرد

وب گردی

شرکت خدمات پرستاری منتخب مردم

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اعاده دادرسی چیست و در چه شرایطی امکان‌پذیر است؟
احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر
روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست
چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!
چهار خواسته و شرط امارات برای مصالحه و توافق با ایران/آغاز عملیات «پنجه-۲» ارتش ترکیه در شمال عراق/شرط وزیر خارجه انگلیس برای آزادی نفت کش ایرانی/ درخواست‌ها در آمریکا برای تحریم ترکیه
ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!
پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک
نقض حقوق درختان چه مجازاتی دارد؟
مرگ عجیب دروازه بان بعد از مهار پنالتی
محله فوق لاکچری لواسان که ورود ممنوع بود!
دلیل شخصی ترامپ برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای / وندالیسم در کاخ سفید
توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس
برانکو مذاکره با باشگاه استقلال را تایید کرد!
استراتژی مجلس آمریکا برای توقف جنگ با ایران چیست؟
صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۲۱۵ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۱۸۳ نظر)

امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۵۱ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۱۰۵ نظر)