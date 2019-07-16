نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
173بازدید
‍ پ

Turkey's Erdogan Says Russian S-400s Will Be Fully Deployed by April 2020

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Russian S-400 missile defense system, parts of which have been delivered to Turkey over the past four days, would be fully deployed in April 2020.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۹۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 16 July 2019

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Russian S-400 missile defense system, parts of which have been delivered to Turkey over the past four days, would be fully deployed in April 2020.

Turkey's purchase of the Russian system has raised tensions with its NATO allies, particularly the United States, which has warned Turkey that it will respond with sanctions.

Speaking at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on the third anniversary of 2016's attempted coup, Erdogan said eight planes had already brought parts of the Russian system and more were coming, as he had repeatedly promised.

"With God's permission, they will have been installed in their sites by April 2020," he told the crowd.

"The S-400s are the strongest defense system against those who want to attack our country. God willing, we are doing this as a joint investment with Russia, and will continue to do so."

U.S. officials have said that in addition to being hit with legislation aimed at preventing countries from purchasing military equipment from Russia, known as CAATSA, Turkey could be thrown off the F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

That would mean it would no longer make F-35 parts or be able to buy the jets it has ordered.

On Sunday, Erdogan said that U.S. President Donald Trump has the authority to waive sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of Russian air defense systems and should find a "middle ground" in the dispute.

Tensions between Turkey and Western allies have risen in recent months over the purchase of the S-400 system, with a series of other actions taken by the NATO member state compounding the situation.

German and Austrian ministers said on Monday that the European Union would endorse a symbolic punishment for Turkey over what it calls "illegal" drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus and threaten harsher sanctions unless Ankara changes tack.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said on Sunday that Turkey will continue drilling for gas in waters off Cyprus if the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government does not accept a cooperation proposal put forward by Turkish Cypriots.

After sacking the central bank governor this month, citing differences over the timing of rate cuts, Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey would make serious cuts to interest rates and aims to reduce inflation to single digits by the end of the year.

In his first remarks since taking office nine days ago, new governor Murat Uysal was reported as hinting at rate cuts, saying there was "room for manoeuvre" in monetary policy.

Turkey's benchmark interest rate was hiked to 24% last September to stem a sharp fall in the lira and has remained there to prevent renewed losses in the currency as the economy tumbled into recession.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Turkey's sovereign rating to BB- on Friday, saying the central bank chief's dismissal heightened doubt over the authorities' tolerance for a period of slower growth.

On Monday, agency S&P Global said Turkey's credit rating is only likely to be affected by U.S. sanctions if they specifically target the country's banks.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
s-400 russia turkey
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سید محمد بطحایی احمد سالک لیگ ملت های والیبال آیت الله یزدی مسجد النبی آیت الله اعرافی عملیات رمضان افزایش قیمت نان
آخرین اخبار

عبور سبد معاش از مرز ۶ میلیون و ۹۰۰ هزار تومان

پاسخ تهیه‌کننده «گاندو» به رئیس دفتر رئیس‌جمهور

حمله خرس به چوپان بابلی

حقوق دریافتی بیشتر مردم ایران چقدر است؟

توقیف خودرو ۵ میلیارد تومانی در جهرم

وثیقه پیاده‌روی اربعین برای مشمولان حذف شد

کاهش ۴۰۰ تومانی قیمت دلار در عرض چند ساعت/ سهام "ایران خودرو" و "سایپا" قابل واگذاری نیست/ تحلیل بلومبرگ از بازار ارز/ افزایش ۴۰ درصدی سهم ایران در بازار عراق/ تورم ۲.۷ درصدی چین رکورد بالاترین سطح ۱۵ ماهه!

آخر عاقبت زرنگ بازی!

تب کنگو می‌تواند کُشنده باشد

پرداخت ماهانه۲۰۰ میلیارد تومان مستمری‌ بهزیستی

تاکید جنتی بر ضرورت اصلاح قانون انتخابات

زمین لرزه ۴ ریشتری حوالی فریدون شهر را لرزاند

راننده پراید مردم را در چشمه اعلاء زیر گرفت

اقدام مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا علیه نژادپرستی ترامپ

ترامپ نامزد وزارت دفاع آمریکا را به سنا معرفی کرد

وب گردی

شرکت خدمات پرستاری منتخب مردم

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اعاده دادرسی چیست و در چه شرایطی امکان‌پذیر است؟
احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر
روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست
چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!
چهار خواسته و شرط امارات برای مصالحه و توافق با ایران/آغاز عملیات «پنجه-۲» ارتش ترکیه در شمال عراق/شرط وزیر خارجه انگلیس برای آزادی نفت کش ایرانی/ درخواست‌ها در آمریکا برای تحریم ترکیه
ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!
پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک
نقض حقوق درختان چه مجازاتی دارد؟
مرگ عجیب دروازه بان بعد از مهار پنالتی
محله فوق لاکچری لواسان که ورود ممنوع بود!
دلیل شخصی ترامپ برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای / وندالیسم در کاخ سفید
توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس
برانکو مذاکره با باشگاه استقلال را تایید کرد!
استراتژی مجلس آمریکا برای توقف جنگ با ایران چیست؟
صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۲۱۵ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۱۸۳ نظر)

امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۵۱ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۱۰۵ نظر)