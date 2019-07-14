رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
255بازدید
‍ پ

Britain Offers To Help Release Tanker If Given Guarantees By Iran

Britain has offered Iran a way out of the crisis over its seized oil tanker in Gibraltar, saying it would “facilitate release” of the Grace 1 if Tehran provided guarantees the vessel would not travel on to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۴۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۲ 14 July 2019

Britain has offered Iran a way out of the crisis over its seized oil tanker in Gibraltar, saying it would “facilitate release” of the Grace 1 if Tehran provided guarantees the vessel would not travel on to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt made the offer to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a phone call on July 13.

"I reassured him our concern was destination not origin of the oil on Grace One & that UK would facilitate release if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process in [Gibraltar] courts," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

The EU, unlike the United States, does not have sanctions against Iran. However, it does have them place against Iran's ally, Syria, since 2011.

Hunt called the discussion constructive and said Zarif had told him that Iran wanted to resolve the issue and did not want to heighten tensions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the two men had spoken by telephone, but it did not say if guarantees were given about the ship’s destination.

"We hope that the legal investigations in Gibraltar will soon lead to the release of the Iranian tanker," the statement quoted Zarif as saying. Zarif is expected to be in New York on July 14 to attend a UN conference.

British Royal Marines on July 4 boarded the Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar, a British territory, and seized it over suspicions it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

Tehran warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker was not released, with a commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) threatening on July 5 to seize a British ship in retaliation.

On July 11, Britain said three Iranian vessels "attempted to impede" a British oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea, but backed off when confronted by a British warship.

Iran denied trying to stop the British tanker.

The United States in May 2018 pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program. Britain, France, and Germany remained a part of the nuclear deal, as have Russia and China.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain gibraltar oil tanker iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عادل آذر واقعه مسجد گوهرشاد لیگ ملت های والیبال مهدورالدم محاکمه نجفی محمد علی نجفی میترا استاد قتل میترا استاد
آخرین اخبار

شکست بازار مسکن در شمال تهران

آغاز ثبت نام کتب درسی کلاس اولی‌ها

حال «ملکه رنجبر» خوب است

شرط غیرقانونی در آگهی استخدام‌های دولتی

تبلیغات عجیب و غریب در انتخابات شورایاری‌ها

۵ کشته بر اثر تصادف تریلی با اسپورتیج

اظهارنظر قابل تامل دبیر ستاد امر به معروف

هشدار به گردشگران درباره سد لتیان

 برگزاری مسابقه دو بین دایناسورها!

وزیر نفت: برندِ نفت‌خواری مختص بابک زنجانی است/ پیش بینی روند طلا در روز‌های آینده/ کاهش تولید نفت آمریکا در خلیج مکزیک/ خروج ارز برای واردات پنجه رکاب دوچرخه به کشور/ کاهش قیمت دلار در نبود تقاضا؟

پاسخ کدخدایی به محمدرضا خاتمی درباره تقلب

مردم هرانتقادی از کارت‌ملی داشتند باشند، حق دارند

توییت سخنگوی دولت خطاب به وزیرخارجه انگلیس

ماجرای زندان نوعروس مسیحی که مسلمان شد

غرق شدن داماد در شب عروسی

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست
امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس
ترامپ خبر مرگ آرنولد شوارتزنگر را اعلام کرد
بادیگاردی که با همسر حاکم دبی فرار کرد
روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست
«جو بایدن»: به برجام برمی گردیم!/تصویب طرحی برای اتمام حمایت نظامی آمریکا از ائتلاف سعودی/واکنش روسیه به اقدامات انگلیس در تنگه هرمز و خلیج فارس/ نشست سران روسیه، ایران و ترکیه در قزاقستان
نقض حقوق درختان چه مجازاتی دارد؟
اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده
احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر
طرح فرانسوی‌ها برای متوقف کردن کاهش تعهدات برجامی تهران/ آغاز تحقیقات جدید درباره حملات شیمیایی در سوریه/ طرح رئیس کمیته روابط خارجی سنای آمریکا علیه عربستان/ واکنش حریری به تحریم آمریکا علیه نمایندگان حزب‌الله
مرگ عجیب دروازه بان بعد از مهار پنالتی
کنده شدن بخشی ازموتور هواپیما حین پرواز
استراتژی مجلس آمریکا برای توقف جنگ با ایران چیست؟
بهشت در میان جهنم، اینجاست!
لحظه درگیری کارمند مک دونالد با مشتری زن

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۶ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پیغام آمریکایی‌ها پس از ساقط شدن پهپاد و پاسخ ایران/اصلاح طلبان و اصولگرایان هر هفته با رهبری جلسات مشترک دارند/دیگر کاندیدای اصلاح طلبان «لاریجانی» نیست  (۱۰۲ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۰۱ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۹۹ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۹۵ نظر)

افزایش قیمت‌ها مانند موریانه ذره ذره روح و روان ملت را می‌خورد/ وقتی عالی‌ترین رکن نظارت کشور تعطیل می‌شود، از بقیه انتظاری نیست  (۹۰ نظر)