رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
293بازدید
‍ پ

Juncker approves new commissioners, with a catch

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker conceded defeat in his fight against accepting new commissioners for the last few months of his term — but added a catch.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۲۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۳ 13 July 2019

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker conceded defeat in his fight against accepting new commissioners for the last few months of his term — but added a catch.

Estonia's Kadri Simson and Romania's Ioan Mircea Paşcu are now officially commissioners-designate, according to a Commission press statement. But they won't have their own portfolios due to the "short remainder of the mandate."

Juncker has been on a crusade against member states nominating replacements for commissioners who have taken up seats in the European Parliament following May's EU election. His Commission's term ends on October 31 and Juncker has argued each interim commissioner will cost EU taxpayers €1 million in relocation and pension costs for only a few months in office.

Juncker had proposed not filling the slots vacated by Estonia’s Andrus Ansip and Romania’s Corina Crețu and has reallocated their portfolios to other commissioners. But the Council of the EU on Monday rejected his plan not to fill the posts, which would have required unanimous support to pass.

Simson and Paşcu are expected to be formally appointed after consultations with the European Parliament.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
europe juncker eu commision
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
نازنین زاغری نشست شورای حکام جیسون رضائیان تب کریمه کنگو شیخ زکزاکی بانک سرمایه هیلاری کلینتون پیام دهکردی
آخرین اخبار

اپراتوری که در کمال آرامش، اوج می‌گیرد

جلوگیری از گران فروشی ۲۰۰ میلیونی قند

کدام کشورها بالاترین ثروت سرانه را دارند؟

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس
الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست
موافقت انگلیس و فرانسه با اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه /بیانیه چهار جانبه اروپا درباره «برجام»/اعزام کاروان بزرگ زرهی ترکیه به مرز سوریه/ جلسه مهم اتحادیه اروپا درباره ایران
روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد
ادای احترام حداد عادل به خودش
بچه‌داری جالب رئیس‌ جمهور روسیه !
عکس دیده نشده از خانواده رهبر کره شمالی
لحظه بخیه زدن به بزرگ ترین افعی ایران!
«جو بایدن»: به برجام برمی گردیم!/تصویب طرحی برای اتمام حمایت نظامی آمریکا از ائتلاف سعودی/واکنش روسیه به اقدامات انگلیس در تنگه هرمز و خلیج فارس/ نشست سران روسیه، ایران و ترکیه در قزاقستان
طرح فرانسوی‌ها برای متوقف کردن کاهش تعهدات برجامی تهران/ آغاز تحقیقات جدید درباره حملات شیمیایی در سوریه/ طرح رئیس کمیته روابط خارجی سنای آمریکا علیه عربستان/ واکنش حریری به تحریم آمریکا علیه نمایندگان حزب‌الله
ترامپ خبر مرگ آرنولد شوارتزنگر را اعلام کرد
بادیگاردی که با همسر حاکم دبی فرار کرد
پاس گل شبکه مستند به «بی بی سی» برای تأمین برنامه
اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده
 لحظه دلهره آور کنده شدن موتور هواپیما!

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۳ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیمت سیانور برای خودکشی چند؟/پیشنهاد محمود صادقی برای انفکاک چند سازمان از قوه قضائیه/مدیران دولتی جانشین پروری می‌کنند/«مشارکت مشروط» نوعی «تحریم انتخابات» است  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آیا با اهدای «وام رهن» و کمپین «صاحب خانه خوب»، می‌توان بازار اجاره بهای مسکن را کنترل کرد؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

پیغام آمریکایی‌ها پس از ساقط شدن پهپاد و پاسخ ایران/اصلاح طلبان و اصولگرایان هر هفته با رهبری جلسات مشترک دارند/دیگر کاندیدای اصلاح طلبان «لاریجانی» نیست  (۱۰۲ نظر)

افزایش قیمت‌ها مانند موریانه ذره ذره روح و روان ملت را می‌خورد/ وقتی عالی‌ترین رکن نظارت کشور تعطیل می‌شود، از بقیه انتظاری نیست  (۹۰ نظر)

چرا ترکیه سالانه چهار برابر ایران صادرات غیرنفتی دارد؟ ریشه این اختلاف فاحش را در کجا باید جستجو کرد؟  (۸۹ نظر)