China urges Canada to release Huawei executive

China on Friday urged Canada to immediately release Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese technology company Huawei.

According to media reports, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada has arrested Meng in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty between Canada and the U.S. based on the rule of law, with no political interference.

"China deplores the wrongful remarks on Meng's case and China-Canada relations recently made by Canadian officials," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a press briefing, adding China's stance on the issue has remained clear and rock solid.

"The abuse of the bilateral extradition treaty between the U.S. and Canada and the compulsory measures arbitrarily imposed on a Chinese citizen constitutes a serious violation of her legitimate rights and interests," Geng said, calling Meng's case a serious political incident.

Geng said for some time, people with insight in Canada have voiced objective and unbiased remarks on the issue, but the Canadian side has turned a deaf ear to such views, obstinately holding on to their erroneous position.

"We urge the Canadian side to earnestly deal with China's serious concern, correct its mistakes, release Meng immediately, and let her return home safe and sound," he said.

Meng was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018, at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.