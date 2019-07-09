رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
379بازدید
‍ پ

Warren: I Would Push Israel to End Occupation of Palestinians

2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) told activists at an event Monday that she supported pressuring Israel to, in their words, "end occupation" of Palestinian territories.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۳۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۰ 09 July 2019

2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) told activists at an event Monday that she supported pressuring Israel to, in their words, "end occupation" of Palestinian territories.

In a video posted by the left-wing Jewish group IfNotNow on Twitter, two of its activists approached Warren for a picture—she poses for photos with anyone who wants them after campaign events—and introduced themselves as American Jews with a proposition for her.

"We really love the way you're fighting corruption. We'd really love it if you also pushed the Israeli government to end occupation," one of the activists said.

"Yes, yes. So I'm there," Warren said quickly.

Warren then took a picture with the two activists.

Warren's campaign did not respond to a request for comment about her stance on the conflict.

The group gleefully promoted the clip, writing, "BREAKING: Our members in New Hampshire just asked @ewarren if she would commit to pressuring the Israel to stop their 52 year military Occupation over the Palestinian people. She said YES."

The group also sent a press release saying Warren's views on Israel had gone from recycling "right-wing talking points" to being "more in line with her progressive values."

While Warren has expressed support for Israel in the past, she backed a resolution in April condemning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

IfNotNow became a tax-exempt organization permitted to engage in political activities last month. Its goal is to put public pressure on Democratic candidates to be more hostile to Israel regarding its conflict with the Palestinians, a view growing in popularity among the Democratic Party base.

It recently posted a photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) with the group's activists holding a sign reading, "Jews Against the Occupation." Among IfNotNow's supporters is Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), a Palestinian-American and one of the most outspoken anti-Israel voices in Congress.

The group was co-founded by Max Berger, a Warren staffer who has taken criticism after deleting a 2013 tweet that he would "totally be friends with Hamas," the Palestinian terrorist group.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
warren israel election 2020
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مسجد سلیمان امانوئل مکرون جیسون رضائیان بنیاد مستضعفان زلزله پرویز فتاح شیخ دیاباته گام دوم برجام جنگل های هیرکانی
آخرین اخبار

حذف محمد بنا از مجمع انتخابات فدراسیون کشتی!

نقص‌های ایمنی خط ۶ برطرف نشده است

آب خنک بنوشید تا از گرمازدگی رها شوید

وب گردی

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

اقتصاد ایران در هفته‌ای که گذشت

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۴۴ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۷۹ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۹۰ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قیمت سیانور برای خودکشی چند؟/پیشنهاد محمود صادقی برای انفکاک چند سازمان از قوه قضائیه/مدیران دولتی جانشین پروری می‌کنند/«مشارکت مشروط» نوعی «تحریم انتخابات» است  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آیا با اهدای «وام رهن» و کمپین «صاحب خانه خوب»، می‌توان بازار اجاره بهای مسکن را کنترل کرد؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با آتش بازی می‌کند/فرمان ده بندی دولت عراق درباره حشد الشعبی/گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با اعضای کنگره درباره ایران/ واکنش کاخ‌سفید به عبور ذخایر اورانیوم غنی شده ایران از ۳۰۰ کیلوگرم  (۱۰۴ نظر)