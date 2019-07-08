رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
278بازدید
‍ پ

In a First, Afghan Government on Board With Taliban Talks

A 50-member delegation of Afghan elites is in Qatar for peace talks with Taliban leaders, with the hopes of ending the 18-year-long conflict in Afghanistan.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۱۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۸ 08 July 2019

A 50-member delegation of Afghan elites is in Qatar for peace talks with Taliban leaders, with the hopes of ending the 18-year-long conflict in Afghanistan.

The two-day summit, facilitated by Germany and Qatar, is an “historic opportunity for all of them to bridge trust deficit, which will help pave the way for direct peace negotiations between Afghan government and the Taliban,” said Asadullah Zaeri, a spokesman of the country’s High Peace Council.

The delegation includes politicians, top members of the council, representatives of women’s groups and senior journalists, he said.

Although both sides have emphasized that members of Afghan government are attending in their personal capacity, not representing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, their presence makes this conference different from the intra-Afghan conference in Moscow in April. At that gathering, the Taliban refused to sit at the table with anyone from the administration of President Ghani - an administration they insist is a “puppet” of the United States.

Ghani termed that conference a failure.

However, the United States seems to have succeeded in its efforts to get the Taliban to show flexibility.

“The Intra-Afghan Conference for Peace in #Doha has been a long time coming. It’s great to see senior government, civil society, women, and Taliban representatives at one table together,” tweeted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The conference organizers are hoping this first step would pave way for a bigger breakthrough in future.

“A partial success is for people to continue to talk. A great success would be for them to come up with a framework that could lead into direct negotiations, Afghan-Afghan, and hopefully catch up with the speed in which the talks between the Taliban and the United States are progressing,” said Sultan Barakat, the director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at Doha Institute, who has been closely involved in organizing the event.

 

The Afghan meeting comes as the U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who’s already holding talks with the Taliban, is nearing an agreement over a timeframe for the U.S. and NATO troop withdrawal from the country.

Both sides claim the talks are progressing well.

“The last 6 days of talks have been the most productive session to date,” tweeted Khalilzad on Saturday. The two sides will resume on the 9th after this intra-Afghan interaction which Khalilzad called “a critical milestone.”

A Taliban spokesman said in a future conference, the insurgent group may be willing to talk to top level Ghani administration officials.

“If someone is coming in his or her personal capacity and expressing his or her views on how to bring about peace in Afghanistan, we have not put any restriction on that,” said Suhail Shaheen when asked whether the Taliban could sit with government ministers or top-level officials.

Afghan High Peace Council member Jamaluddin Badar said government representatives may be in Doha in their personal capacity but they “seemed to be giving the government’s point of view.”

He felt positive about the discussions held till late Sunday afternoon. The Taliban, he said, seemed to be willing to address some critical concerns of most Afghans, such as how to protect the gains made since the ouster of the insurgent group in 2001, particularly in terms of institution building and human rights.

“We might have disagreements with the Taliban on how to interpret those rights, but I don’t think they will be strong enough to lead to fighting,” he said. The Taliban, he added, have even been talking about the need to reduce violence against women.

He was not the only one who expressed optimism about the discussions with the Taliban.

“I think their attitude has changed tremendously. Last night they sat with women and we chatted. They tried to show that they are willing to talk to women,” said Asila Wardak, a women’s rights activist attending the conference.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
afghanistan taliban talk usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد رضا خاتمی سپهر ۱۱۰ وحید رهبانی جیسون رضائیان گام دوم برجام گاندو امانوئل مکرون سازمان فضایی ایران
آخرین اخبار

پلیس کیف حاوی ۴ هزار دلار را به صاحبش برگرداند

سوپرمارکتی با معرفت!

تصادف خونین در محور ایرانشهر به نیکشهر

مهاجم جدید خارجی استقلالی‌ها به تهران آمد

انهدام باند خانوادگی توزیع مواد مخدر در تهران و البرز

واقعیت‌های هواشناسی درباره اعلام درجه دما

تذکر به وزیر کشور درباره عدم تعیین تکلیف کولبران

قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده اصلاح می‌شود

لازمه اداره عادلانه کشور، مالیات عادلانه است

جزییات و متن کامل حکم کمیته اخلاق درباره محکومان فینال جام حذفی

پیامک‌های سبد کالای تابستان کلاهبرداری است

بازگشت ساعت ادارات قم و کرمان به روال گذشته

کمبود ویتامین، نشانه یک بیماری نهفته

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران در هفته‌ای که گذشت

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!
پدر رهبر انقلاب در جمع پاسداران
پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟
پیشنهاد روحانی به مکرون: تحرکی جدید بین ایران و۱+۵ در قبال توقف کلیه تحریم‌ها
لحظه اقدام به قتل «حسین غول» به ضرب گلوله
واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام
یک شاهکار دیگر از «گاندو» این بار علیه «سعدی»!
غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید
رمزگشایی از لیست خروج ۴نفره پرسپولیس؛ کالدرون این ۲بازیکن بزرگ و ۲نیمکت‌نشین را نمی‌خواهد/زوج طارمی ـ مهاجم ازبک در خط ‌حمله مرد آرژانتینی/عملیات ضدجاسوسی در پرسپولیس!
ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد
دلیل فرار همسر ششم حاکم دبی فاش شد
توقف محدودیت‌های غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ درصد/ عراقچی: اقدام عملی از طرفین برجام نبینیم، گام سوم آغاز می‌شود/ کمالوندی: امروز از غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ عبور می‌کنیم/ ربیعی: اقدام انگلیس درباره نفتکش ایرانی را راهزنی دریایی می‌دانیم
مرگ پسر جوان حین جا انداختن کتف
پوشش عجیب محافظ پوتین در ایتالیا
سفیر ایران زیر تابوت خدمتکار سودانی

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۶۰ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)