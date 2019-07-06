رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
354بازدید
‍ پ

Iran Has No Need for Nuclear Bombs: Cleric

کد خبر: ۹۰۹۶۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۰:۳۶ 06 July 2019

Tehran’s provisional Friday Prayers leader reiterated the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and said the country continues to enrich uranium solely to supply energy in the Islamic Republic.

“Iran continues the (uranium) enrichment to supply its (needed) energy,” Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani said, addressing worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

“This enrichment is not aimed at building an atomic bomb because Iran neither considers the atomic bomb legitimate nor needs it,” the cleric added.

If Iran wants to attack a state like Israel, it would be enough to hit Israel’s nuclear power plants, he said, adding that in that case, Israel will be “plowed” by its own nuclear arsenal.

The remarks came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal that their failure to take “practical measures” to ensure Iran’s interests until July 7 will force Tehran to enrich uranium at any level it would want, above a 3.67 percent purity.

Addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, President Rouhani made it clear that Tehran will take the next step in reducing its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the remaining parties to the nuclear deal fail to take practical measures to guarantee Iran’s interests.

Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, US, Britain, France, and Germany) on July 14, 2015, reached a conclusion over the text of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The accord took effect in January 2016 and was supposed to terminate all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran all at once, but its implementation was hampered by the US policies and its eventual withdrawal from the deal.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear accord.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

However, the EU’s failure of ensuring Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under JCPOA in May 2019.

Iran has also set a 60-day deadline for the remaining JCPOA parties to fulfill their undertakings.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the country’s enriched uranium stockpile has passed the 300-kilogram limit.

“The first phase is underway, which includes both the (enriched) uranium and heavy water stockpiles, and the next phase have been announced and will be implemented,” Zarif has said.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran nuclear bomb nuclear program
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ژوزف بورل سامانه نیما حج دیوید ساسولی جشن تیرگان فدریکا موگرینی تنگه جبل الطارق اینستکس ملک سلمان کنکور
آخرین اخبار

تقسیم کار ترکیه و روسیه برای روابط ایران و آمریکا

آژانس اتمی درخواست آمریکا را پذیرفت

چریکه باستر اسکروگز، شگفتی یک وسترن کمدیِ ضددرام!

شگرد قاچاقچی مواد مخدر برای فرار از دست پلیس!

اعتبارات جبران خسارت سیل در لرستان چقدر است؟

امام جمعه تهران: مسئولین محترم شاهد این گرانی‌های سرسام‌آور هستید؟/ امام جمعه مشهد: مردم مشکلات گرانی را حل کنید

دلایل توقف کاهش قیمت طلا و سکه

کیوان کاشفی: بازار سوریه با عراق کاملا متفاوت است

کاهش نرخ ارز با بازار متشکل ارزی

هکرها به کدام بخش‌های دولتی بیشتر حمله می‌کنند؟

هند تعرفه واردات طلا را افزایش داد

طرح «تأمین مالی مولد» در جهت جلوگیری از رکود و اعاده رونق تولید

کشف و خنثی سازی بمب دستی در زاهدان

ترامپ: ایران باید خیلی خیلی محتاط باشد

۳برابر کردن صادرات کالا با ادامه این وضع بعید است

وب گردی

وکیل و مشاور حقوقی شخصی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد
ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم
پایتخت گیلاس ایران
کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران
واقعیات گزنده‌ای که ترامپ در مورد ایران قبول نمی‌کند
شاهزاده خانم فراری از حاکم دبی شکایت کرد
چگونه می‌توان بیش از ۱۰۰۰ شهر را بدون تزریق بودجه عمرانی صاحب سینما کرد؟! +اینفو
استقرار سیستم‌های مراقبت هوایی عربستان در مرزهای عراق/ نامه سناتورهای آمریکایی به ترامپ درباره اقدام برجامی ایران/ بیانیه اروپایی‌ها در واکنش به افزایش اورانیوم غنی شده ایران/واکنش تند روسیه به حمله اسرائیل به سوریه
راز لیوان سفید پوتین افشا شد
منعطف‌ترین وزیر تاریخ جمهوری اسلامی
اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو
دستگیری غول قاتل هنگام فرار از کشور
مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی
کازینوی ترامپ در تاج محل
ماجرای فرود هواپیمای ‌‌F۴‌ در قم چه بود؟

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۶۲ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۶۰ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)