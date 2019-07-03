Vladimir Putin Demands Thorough Probe on 14 Dead Sailors

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country''s defense chief, Sergei Shoig, to travel to a northern naval base to conduct a probe after a fire on a deep-sea research submersible killed 14 crew members.

It involves the death of seven ship captains, including two Russian heroes.

It is a terrific loss for our country, according to Putin after hearing a preliminary report from Shoigu.

Vladimir Putin, who interrupted his attendance to the tourist event 'Rivers of Russia', ordered Sergei Shoig take charge personally of receiving the reports of inquiries about the incident that happened on Monday, near the province of Murmansk.

The Head of State offered his sincere condolences to relatives and ordered the need to provide them with all necessary assistance.

The deep-sea research submersible is aimed to carry out seabed explorations and carries on board a deep submersion device, with capacity for 24 people that usually makes marine relief measurements for military purposes.

Precisely, in the marine research boat there was a catastrophe, where sailors died from inhaling poisonous gas as a result of the fire, capital television informed.

Sailors succeeded in putting out the fire that occurred in the sea depth finder, which later managed to return to Severomorsk port, in the Russian province of Murmansk, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Moscú, 2 jul (Prensa Latina) El presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, demandó hoy una investigación minuciosa de la muerte de 14 submarinistas en un incendio y orientó al ministro de Defensa, Serguei Shoigu, viajar al lugar de los hechos.

Se trata de la muerte de uniformados, entre ellos siete capitanes de navío, incluidos dos héroes de Rusia. Es una gran pérdida para nuestro país, comentó el jefe de Estado, tras escuchar un informe preliminar de Shoigu.

Putin, quien interrumpió su asistencia el evento turístico 'Ríos de Rusia', exigió al titular de Defensa encargarse personalmente de recibir los informes de las pesquisas sobre el hecho ocurrido la víspera, cerca de la provincia de Murmansk.

El jefe de Estado ofreció sus condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas fatales y orientó la necesidad de ofrecerles toda la ayuda necesaria. La nave donde viajan los marineros está destinada a realizar exploraciones del fondo marino y lleva a bordo un aparato de sumersión profunda, con capacidad para 24 personas que por lo general realiza mediciones del relieve marino con fines militares.

Precisamente, durante la realización de los estudios marinos se produjo un siniestro, en el que las muertes se produjeron por asfixia, destacó la televisión capitalina.

Los submarinistas lograron sofocar el siniestro ocurrido en el aparato de estudio de profundidades, que luego logró regresar al puerto de Severomorsk, en la provincia rusa de Murmansk, destaca un comunicado del ministerio de Defensa.