رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
282بازدید
‍ پ

Vladimir Putin Demands Thorough Probe on 14 Dead Sailors

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country''s defense chief, Sergei Shoig, to travel to a northern naval base to conduct a probe after a fire on a deep-sea research submersible killed 14 crew members.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۲۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۲ 03 July 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country''s defense chief, Sergei Shoig, to travel to a northern naval base to conduct a probe after a fire on a deep-sea research submersible killed 14 crew members.

It involves the death of seven ship captains, including two Russian heroes.

It is a terrific loss for our country, according to Putin after hearing a preliminary report from Shoigu.

Vladimir Putin, who interrupted his attendance to the tourist event 'Rivers of Russia', ordered Sergei Shoig take charge personally of receiving the reports of inquiries about the incident that happened on Monday, near the province of Murmansk.

The Head of State offered his sincere condolences to relatives and ordered the need to provide them with all necessary assistance.

The deep-sea research submersible is aimed to carry out seabed explorations and carries on board a deep submersion device, with capacity for 24 people that usually makes marine relief measurements for military purposes.

Precisely, in the marine research boat there was a catastrophe, where sailors died from inhaling poisonous gas as a result of the fire, capital television informed.

Sailors succeeded in putting out the fire that occurred in the sea depth finder, which later managed to return to Severomorsk port, in the Russian province of Murmansk, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Moscú, 2 jul (Prensa Latina) El presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, demandó hoy una investigación minuciosa de la muerte de 14 submarinistas en un incendio y orientó al ministro de Defensa, Serguei Shoigu, viajar al lugar de los hechos.

Se trata de la muerte de uniformados, entre ellos siete capitanes de navío, incluidos dos héroes de Rusia. Es una gran pérdida para nuestro país, comentó el jefe de Estado, tras escuchar un informe preliminar de Shoigu.

Putin, quien interrumpió su asistencia el evento turístico 'Ríos de Rusia', exigió al titular de Defensa encargarse personalmente de recibir los informes de las pesquisas sobre el hecho ocurrido la víspera, cerca de la provincia de Murmansk.

El jefe de Estado ofreció sus condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas fatales y orientó la necesidad de ofrecerles toda la ayuda necesaria. La nave donde viajan los marineros está destinada a realizar exploraciones del fondo marino y lleva a bordo un aparato de sumersión profunda, con capacidad para 24 personas que por lo general realiza mediciones del relieve marino con fines militares.

Precisamente, durante la realización de los estudios marinos se produjo un siniestro, en el que las muertes se produjeron por asfixia, destacó la televisión capitalina.

Los submarinistas lograron sofocar el siniestro ocurrido en el aparato de estudio de profundidades, que luego logró regresar al puerto de Severomorsk, en la provincia rusa de Murmansk, destaca un comunicado del ministerio de Defensa.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia putin submarine fire
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ارز دیجیتال سامانه نیما غلامرضا سلیمانی حشد الشعبی فدریکا موگرینی غنی سازی اورانیوم محمد رضا آشتیانی اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

اینستکس در چه صورتی موثر خواهد بود؟

چند تمرین ساده برای تقویت بینایی

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی چهارشنبه ۱۲ تیر

سندسازی جعلی برای آوردن ستاره انگلیسی به پرسپولیس!

تولید بیت کوین غیر قانونی است

زنگنه: شب ‎و روز برای صادرات نفت تلاش می‎کنیم/ صادرات نفت عراق به ۳.۵۲ میلیون بشکه در روز کاهش یافت/ قیمت پیشنهادی آپارتمان در تهران/جراحی اقتصاد پاکستان با افزایش ۲۰۰ درصدی قیمت گاز

حرکت جالب نماینده ایرانی در اجلاس خارجی

صعود تیم آمریکا به فینال جام جهانی فوتبال زنان

برزیل2- آرژانتین0/سامبا تافینالِ کوپاآمه‌ریکاباحذفِ‌مسی

پیام محمد مخبر به رییس جدید سازمان بسیج

جزییات رای وحدت رویه برای اعلام تساوی در پرداخت دیه زنان و مردان

۴ زن‌ معترض در افغانستان لبهایشان را دوختند

دخانیات جای روزنامه را گرفت

مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

آیا دولت بی‌اختیار است؟ /آیا می‌شود برجام بیمار را با اینستکس ناتوان زنده نگه داشت؟ /نفت در چنگالِ سیاست و سیاسیون

وب گردی

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟
دولت عراق تکلیف حشد الشعبی را روشن کرد
چگونه خشکی چشم را درمان کنیم؟
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!
ترامپ: ایران با آتش بازی می‌کند/فرمان ده بندی دولت عراق درباره حشد الشعبی/گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با اعضای کنگره درباره ایران/ واکنش کاخ‌سفید به عبور ذخایر اورانیوم غنی شده ایران از ۳۰۰ کیلوگرم
 هدیه جالب امام جمعه به دختر شعبده‌باز ایرانی
لاکچری ترین و بهترین تالار عروسی تهران
سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!
چهره افسرده نخست‌وزیرانگلیس در دیداربا پوتین
ابرماشین ۱۵میلیاردتومانی کریستیانو رونالدو را ببینید
طی ده روز آینده مذاکراتی حیاتی با طرف‌های اروپایی خواهیم داشت/ اروپا باید عجله و هزینه کند
حمله شدید قطر به امارات و عربستان در ژنو/حمله پهپادی یمنی‌ها به فرودگاه جیزان / ۱۰۰ کشته در جریان درگیری‌ها در حومه شمالی حماه/ اظهارات ترامپ در مورد اردوغان و کرد‌ها

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۵۰ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۳ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

منتظری: باید با کشف حجاب تعمدی برخورد کرد/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شهید بهشتی راه‌حل گرانی‌ها را اقتصادی می‌دانست، نه قضایی  (۹۶ نظر)

دلیل افزایش قیمت سیب زمینی؛ آزادسازی صادرات یا افتادن در دام تار عنکبوتی؟  (۸۹ نظر)