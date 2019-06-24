رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
267بازدید
‍ پ

Iran welcomes Moscow's help on its oil sales

Iran reiterated its interest in trading oil with Russia, with Moscow proposing a "trade cooperation," state television news agency iribnews.ir reported Sunday, citing Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۴۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 24 June 2019

Iran reiterated its interest in trading oil with Russia, with Moscow proposing a "trade cooperation," state television news agency iribnews.ir reported Sunday, citing Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati.

 

Iran and Russia already have a deal whereby Iran sells 100,000 b/d of crude oil to Russia and receives 50% of the value in cash and 50% in equipment.

According to Interfax, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that Moscow was willing to step in and help Iran with its blocked oil sales due to US sanctions.

The comments followed a meeting last week between Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak in Tehran.

Hemmati indicated that Iran has lost hope in using INSTEX, a European-established trade channel that promised a non-cash, non-dollar oil trade with Iran, among other commodities.

"INSTEX is a contract, whereby we and Europeans would export things to each other," Hemmati said. "Supposedly, we export oil to them, and instead we receive credit lines (for imports of goods)... but as long as this exchange has not started, it is useless."

Iran based its budget of the current year 2019-2020 on selling 1-1.5 million b/d of oil at $55/b, months before the US ended waivers for eight countries to keep buying Iranian crude.

Mohammad Hosseini, a member of parliament's budget, planning and accounting committee, said Sunday that the government will see a 500-600 trillion rial ($11.904 billion to $14.285 billion) budget deficit because of the US sanctions, the assembly's news service icana.ir reported.

Iran's government has counted on $21 billion from oil sales in the current Iranian year that ends March 19, 2020.

Hemmati said Iran plans to increase oil exports to counter a cash shortage.

"It is natural that the [expected] oil income decrease affects the country's budget... in the first step our goal is to increase oil exports in unconventional ways," the senior banking official said.

It is not known whether Russia would help Iran to export its oil to Europe in a swap or another way.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran russia oil
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گلوبال هاوک مصباح یزدی مارک فیلد جبهه پایداری اف ای تی اف فرشاد احمدزاده پرونده الکترونیک سلامت مارک اسپر
آخرین اخبار

وقوع خورشید گرفتگی و ماه گرفتگی در تیر ماه

وقوع زلزله ۷.۵ ریشتری در اندونزی

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل
«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند
ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم
جدول لیگ ملتهای والیبال با تثبیت صدرنشینی ایران
جزئیات تجاوز پهپاد آمریکایی به حریم هوایی ایران به روایت ظریف / سوابق همه پهپادهای متجاوز
ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر
دعوا خانم بازیگرآمریکایی با ترامپ سر ایران!
بمب خبری با اعتراف برانکو؛ از چند ماه قبل با الاهلی در تماس بودم! / هدیه مرد کروات از جده به تهران؛ مدرکی برای محکومیت و جریمه سعودی‌ها و البته محرومیت ایوانکوویچ
قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه
عملیات دیجیتالی ـ سایبری مخفی پنتاگون علیه گروه وابسته به سپاه / افزایش تنش به فضای مجازی هم رسید
معرفی پهپاد مهاجر - ۲ نوین
نخستین تصاویر از لاشه پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکا
تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی/تفاوت پاسخ رهبری به اوباما و ترامپ از نگاه شمخانی/معاون وزیر خارجه انگلیس با یک پیام مهم در راه تهران
ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود
اسپوتنیک:‌گلوبال‌هاوک‌نه‌ردیابی‌می‌شودو‌نه‌سرنگون

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۲۸۳ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۱۱۵ نظر)

ادعایی درباره تذکر یک نهاد امنیتی به جهانگیری پیرامون نجفی/روایت انصاری از جلسات چهره‌های اصلاح‌طلب و اصولگرا/انتقاد ابطحی از پولی‌شدن سایت روزنامه‌های اصلاح طلب/تعجب صادقی از احضارش به دادگاه کارکنان دولت  (۱۱۴ نظر)

نباید پس از چهل سال یارانه دادن به خودروسازان به اینجا می رسیدیم/خودکفایی در تولید قطعات خودور، دروغ بود!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

چند درصد مردم ایران در سال ۵۶ زیر خط فقر بودند؟  (۹۲ نظر)

محجوب: با «زیست شبانه» مخالفم چون کارگران باید ساعت ۶ بعدازظهر به منزل رفته و بخوابند/علت توقیف یک فیلم در استان کرمان: لهجه کرمانی مواد فروش!  (۹۱ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۹۰ نظر)