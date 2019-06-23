Talks on monetary deals underway with several countries: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that negotiations on monetary agreements are underway with several countries.

“Foreign Ministry’s economic diplomacy department has been established last year and despite sanctions it has had successful performance during the period,” he said.

Elaborating on the monetary agreements, Zarif said Iran has started talks with Turkey, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, India and several other countries over the issue, and has reached compromise with some of them.

“The talks are underway, however, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is the mainly responsible for the issue, while the Foreign Ministry tries to facilitate the economic affairs,” he added.

ISNA