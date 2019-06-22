Iran summons Swiss envoy over drone row

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned Swiss ambassador to Tehran to deliver a note of protest over the "violation" of Iran's airspace by a U.S. drone on Thursday.

Swiss embassy in Tehran represents U.S. interests in Iran.

In the meeting with an Iranian Foreign Ministry official, Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner was asked to notify Washington that Tehran is not after a war with any country, but the Iranian Armed Forces will give a "crushing response to any aggression," Press TV reported.

In the meeting, Iran announced that the United States will be held accountable for the consequences of "provocative measures."

On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced that its air force downed a U.S. "RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone" when it entered Iran's airspace near Mobarak Mountain region in southern coastal Hormozgan province. Washington said that its aircraft was shot down in international waters.