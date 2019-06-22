At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Missing as Building Collapses in Cambodia

A seven-storey under-construction building collapsed early Saturday in Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province, killing at least three persons, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the National Police.

"The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. local time in commune 4 in Sihanoukville [...] Some people, mostly construction workers, were trapped under the rubbles, and casualties are unknown yet, as rescuers are removing the wreckage to search for the victims", the Cambodian Police said, cited by Xinhua.

According to AFP, citing province's governor Yun Min, at least 30 people could remain buried in the debris of the collapsed building, stressing that the rescue operation is underway.

According to media reports, two excavators are being used to remove rubbles in order to search for those trapped.

The collapsed building was constructed on the area of 15 meters by 30 meters, and about 80 percent of the construction was completed, according to Xinhua. There have been no reports on the cause of the incident. Local authorities have reportedly launched the investigation.

Local netizens have posted alleged photos of the collapsed building, claiming that the death toll had risen to 4.

The building belonged to a Chinese national who rented the land from a Cambodian owner, accroding to governor Yun Min, AFP reported.