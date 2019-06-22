Iran, Turkey Ink Deal to Boost Political Cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, signed an agreement in a bid to boost political cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a meeting of the Iran-Turkey Strategic Planning Joint Commission in the central city of Isfahan on Friday attended by Zarif and Cavusoglu, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said during the session, the two sides signed a biennial political document.

The document is a roadmap for the two countries’ foreign ministries to boost cooperation in various political fields, he noted.

The spokesman further said Zarif and Cavusoglu had two meetings on Friday, one of which was held behind closed doors.

Mousavi added that latest developments in the Middle East region was also discussed in the meetings between the two top diplomats.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Cavusoglu arrived in Iran’s Isfahan on Thursday to attend the joint commission meeting and hold talks on issues of mutual interest.

Iran and Turkey have ramped up efforts in recent years to boost bilateral trade, setting a $30-billion annual trade target and signing several agreements to enhance cooperation in various areas.

Turkey is one of Iran’s major trading partners in the region which has come under pressure from Washington to stop working with Tehran under a fresh wave of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Turkey has emphasized that US demands to stop purchasing oil and gas from Iran would go unheeded by Ankara.

Tasnim News Agency