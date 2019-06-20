رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
191بازدید
‍ پ

Putin: US attack on Iran would be ‘catastrophe’

کد خبر: ۹۰۶۸۳۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۳۰ 20 June 2019

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warns that a US military attack against Iran would be catastrophic as tensions mount between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking on Thursday during a televised call-in show, Putin said potential US military action against Iran would be a “catastrophe for the region as a minimum.”

He added that it would trigger an escalation of hostilities with unpredictable results.

The United States has been escalating tensions with Iran under President Donald Trump. Leading a signature policy of “maximum pressure,” the US quit a UN-ratified nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers. It then proceeded to restore the sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

Putin, however, reminded that Tehran was in full compliance with the agreement -- something that has been verified by the UN nuclear agency -- the International Atomic Energy Agency -- in 15 reports. The Russian head of state also called the sanctions against Iran “unreasonable.”

Washington has, in addition, sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, an amphibious assault ship, and some 1,500 more forces to the region.

On Monday, the Pentagon approved deployment of an extra 1,000 reinforcements. On Wednesday, the Pentagon also said it was dispatching more Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft to the Middle East alongside the reinforcements.

The US has cited, what it calls, alleged intention by Iran to target the American interests in the region for the alarming escalation. Tehran has rejected harboring any such malevolence, warning that the region cannot take another conflict as a result of Washington’s reckless measures.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite defense forces, said they had shot down an intruding American spy drone in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan. The IRGC specified the aircraft as a US-made Global Hawk surveillance UAV, saying it was brought down by its Air Force after violating the Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, Iran’s Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the United States for the violation, warning that the aggressors bear the responsibility for repercussions of such “provocative” moves.

Putin’s warning was also echoed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who asked Washington to stop the buildup “before it’s too late” or the situation would spiral out of control.

“We have no doubts that the US political and military leadership is not stopping at any actions whatsoever in order to maximally complicate the situation and, most importantly, increase pressure on Iran,” he told Russia’s TASS news agency.

A new conflict, however, is "completely inadmissible, considering the grave consequences of such a scenario," Ryabkov added.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran russia us
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پتریک شنهن مارک اسپر اردبیل بیژن زنگنه اس 400 یحیی گلمحمدی ماده 36 برجام سعید جلیلی گلوبال هاوک
آخرین اخبار

سازمان ملل پایبندی ایران به برجام را تایید کرد

توصیه مهم موحدی کرمانی به اصولگرا‌ها/روایت روحانی از اعتراف ترامپ درباره ایران/ایران وارد مذاکره مجدد با آمریکا و اروپایی‌ها خواهد شد؟ /سرنوشتِ نامعلوم جمنا زیر سایه شورای وحدت اصولگرایان

تریو درام، ساکسوفون آلتو و ساکسوفون باس

اعتراض ایران ازطریق سازمان ملل به اقدام آمریکا

ظریف: به سازمان ملل شکایت می‌کنیم

کدام سامانه پدافندی پهپاد آمریکا را سرنگون کرد؟

انهدان باند جعل اسناد دانشگاهی در کرج

راهنمای جامع خرید ساعت رولکس

واکنش ترامپ به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکا بر فراز ایران

ظریف: پس از برجام با جهش گردشگر مواجه شدیم

رهاسازی بیش از یک میلیون قطعه بچه ماهی در رودخانه آستارا

توضیح‌مسکو‌درباره‌مذاکره‌با‌واشنگتن‌و‌تل‌آویو‌و‌منافع‌تهران

جلسه کاخ‌سفید برای بررسی سقوط پهپاد آمریکایی

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

چگونه لینک‌های اسپم به سایت خود را با ابزار google disavow مدیریت کنیم؟

کارگزاری برتر در سال 2017 و 2018

پرویز پرستویی و شوق کودکی با پای پروتزی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هشدار به آقا سید حسن خمینی
مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!
جزئیات لغو اجرای طرح زوج و فرد از روز شنبه
حمله دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب به ایران و ترکیه/واکنش‌های بین المللی به مرگ محمد مرسی/ عصبانیت عربستان از مواضع مصر در قبال ایران/ واکنش ترامپ به تصمیم برجامی جدید ایران
برانکو رسما سرمربی الاهلی عربستان شد + عکس
محسن رفیق‌دوست: زمان جنگ اگر کسی ماده اولیه نمی‌فروخت، با تهدید به کشتن از او می‌خریدیم/مسعود پزشکیان: صدها هادی رضوی در این مملکت وجود دارد
نکته شوکه کننده که از قرارداد برانکو لو رفت+سند
وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد
سلام پرابهام و سؤال برانگیز ترمینال فرودگاهی «سلام» به ایرانیان!
کشف یک علامت عجیب روی سیاره مریخ!
واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن
واکنش ۲کاپیتان پرسپولیس و میناوند به جدایی برانکو
لاشه پهپاد آمریکایی کجا سقوط کرد؟
افشاگری درباره حمله به نفتکش ها
جوان‌ترین خلبان زن در جهان کیست؟

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۶۸ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۴۹ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب  (۱۲۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)