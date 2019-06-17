رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
196بازدید
‍ پ

Iran Brave Enough to Overtly Block Persian Gulf Oil Flow If It Wanted to

کد خبر: ۹۰۶۱۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۲۲ 17 June 2019

Iran’s highest-ranking commander dismissed the US’ allegations against Iran in the wake of recent attacks on oil tankers, saying Iran has the courage, unlike the deceptive Americans, to carry out plans to block oil exports from the Persian Gulf overtly if it had such an intention.

In an address to a military gathering in Tehran on Monday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri lashed out at the US and its cronies for accusing Iran of involvement in the June 13 attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

He further made it clear for the US and its cohorts that if the Islamic Republic of Iran ever decided to block the export of oil from the Persian Gulf, it would overtly and openly implement such a decision by relying on the power of its Armed Forces.

Iran would never resort to deception or covert operations, unlike what the “terrorist and deceptive” Americans -who have made the world insecure- and their regional and international cronies are doing, he added.

The top general also emphasized that the Iranian military forces keep a close watch on all hostile moves “smartly, precisely and constantly.”

“If necessary, Iran will overtly, openly, powerfully and harshly counter the enemies of the nation and of the country’s national interests, and will safeguard them in an extensive area,” Major General Baqeri underlined.

Iran will never consider resorting to concealment or deception when it comes to protecting its national interests, because such considerations are shown only by weak countries, he underlined.

The reaction came after American officials accused Iran of being behind the attack on the oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Iranian maritime rescue forces evacuated the crew of two large oil tankers hit by two successive blasts in the Sea of Oman on June 13.

Shortly after the Thursday’s incident, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning.”

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran strait of Hormoz persian gulf
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
برانکو ایوانکوویچ مسعود سلیمانی بندر شهید رجایی بیژن زنگنه بلندی های جولان fatf سازمان انرژی اتمی شیرمحمدعلی
آخرین اخبار

بشار رسن با پرسپولیس دو فصل دیگر تمدید کرد

درخواست رئیس فراکسیون حقوق شهروندی مجلس از رئیس قوه قضائیه

نساجی، استقلال و پرسپولیس صدرنشین لیگ بدهکاران!

رنگ‌های پاییزی در ایست کنیون

رونمایی از طرح بورس تهران برای تشکیل بازار جدید با دامنه نوسان 10 درصدی/ بورس تهران در پی جایگزینی برای هسته معاملات

اقدام ضربتی رئال مادرید برای انتقال قطعی پوگبا

علی دشتی با استقلال به توافق رسید

القای اینکه مردم در انتخابات شرکت نمی‌کنند، یک تاکتیک سیاسی است/ جریان اصولگرایی در فضای انتخابات۸۴ به سر می برد

نامه پرسپولیس به الاهلی: برانکو سرمربی ماست

دور دوم مذاکرات هیئت‌های وزارت دفاع ترکیه و یونان

پزشکیان: صد‌ها «هادی رضوی» وجود دارند

گرم‌ترین روز سال رقم خورد

اتحادیه اروپا بدنبال اطلاعات بیشتر در مورد حادثه نفتکش‌ها است

وب گردی

چگونه لینک‌های اسپم به سایت خود را با ابزار google disavow مدیریت کنیم؟

کارگزاری برتر در سال 2017 و 2018

پرویز پرستویی و شوق کودکی با پای پروتزی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال ۲۰۱۹ با صدرنشینی ایران
دم خروس آمریکایی‌ها از زبان کاپیتان / حمله آمریکا با پهپاد به تانکر ژاپنی؟!
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب
فروش فیلم‌های سینمایی در حین تولید «پیش‌خور» می‌شود
روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد
ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید
پدر سردشتی پس از نجات ۲ فرزند خود درگذشت
مهناز افشار و نگار جواهریان ممنوع الفعالیت می‌شوند؟
با رامبد مخالفم اما هواشو دارم!
علی دایی کنار بازیگر و خواننده معروف آمریکایی
روزی که ژاپنی‌ها به ایرانی‌ها حسرت زیادی خوردند!
حمایت یک مقام رسمی از حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌ها/کنایه سنگین صفایی فراهانی به کارگزاران/داوری: خودکشی نکردم/توصیه معنادار عطاءالله مهاجرانی به «ترامپ انگلیس»/پشت پرده «پرستوسازی» از میترا استاد به روایت "عبدی"
شروط ایران برای مذاکره از سه شرط در زمان حیات امام به پنج شرط رسیده است/ پنج محور پیام ترامپ برای رهبر انقلاب
ماجرای تصویر حاشیه‌ساز اکبر عبدی
روایت نیوزویک از عاملان احتمالی حمله به نفتکش ها/ راه حل پوتین درباره حل و فصل مسائل مربوط به ایران/سفر دو هیأت عالی رتبه آمریکایی و عربستانی به سوریه/ ادعای وزیر امارات علیه ایران در ارتباط با حادثه بندر الفجیره

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۳۲ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)