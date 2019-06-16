رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
419بازدید
‍ پ

EU negotiators 'expect Boris Johnson to break Brexit pledge' if he becomes PM

According to The Times and the Daily Mail, Brussels figures believe that whoever wins the Conservative leadership race will agree to an extension to the UK’s departure from the EU.
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۷۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۷ 16 June 2019

According to The Times and the Daily Mail, Brussels figures believe that whoever wins the Conservative leadership race will agree to an extension to the UK’s departure from the EU.

EU planning is based on the assumption that the risk of a no confidence vote by MPs means Mr Johnson will not force through a no-deal exit if efforts to renegotiate Theresa May's Brexit deal flounder, the Daily Mail reporrts.

Meanwhile The Times reports that senior officials, including those in contact with UK counterparts, believe Mr Johnson will “give a serious try to getting a new deal”, as he has pledged, but that this will require an extension.

Timetabling issues are widely expected to mean that formal negotiations will not reopen until October, leaving just a few weeks for Theresa May’s replacement to draw up a new deal or seek to push back the deadline.

A senior official told The Times: “Even the boldest prime minister for a no-deal will have to demonstrate he has had one serious try and that means an extension.

“Johnson will want to last more than ten days in power so will need to try getting it over the line. He, or whoever it is, will not be able to hide the need for an extension.”

Meanwhile a senior source told the Mail that some in Brussels believe Mr Johnson will try to sell an amended version of the outgoing PM’s deal.

“A lot of people are scared about Boris, but I don't think he is the worst of all.

“I think Boris can sell things back home that Theresa May probably couldn't.

“If people really brief Boris and talk him through the implications of No Deal, I think he will really think twice.”

Five of the remaining six contenders for the Tory leadership have not ruled out pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Commons votes have consistently indicated that MPs are overwhelmingly against pursuing such a path, although moves to block it off have failed.

Mr Johnson’s current main rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, has countenanced the idea but has warned it could lead to a confidence vote and a possible election.

Mr Johnson has refused to rule out suspending parliament to force through a no-deal exit, but Commons speaker John Bercow is widely expected to try and block any attempt to bypass MPs on the issue.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu brexit britain
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
اس 400 دریای عمان اس 300 هلگا اشمید عبدالرضا داوری اجلاس سیکا پایان نامه فروشی تابعیت مادرانه
آخرین اخبار

پرتره‌ای عاشقانه از یک تروریست

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال ۲۰۱۹ با صدرنشینی ایران
زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون
حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات
آبه: حامل پیام رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا برای شما هستم/ رهبر انقلاب: ترامپ را شایسته مبادله پیام نمی‌دانم و با آمریکا مذاکره نمی‌کنیم/ آبه: آمریکایی‌ها قصدی برای تغییر رژیم در ایران ندارند/ رهبر انقلاب: چهل سال تلاش کردند و نتوانستند، حالا هم نمی‌توانند/ ساخت سلاح هسته‌ای را حرام می‌دانم
دم خروس آمریکایی‌ها از زبان کاپیتان / حمله آمریکا با پهپاد به تانکر ژاپنی؟!
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب
روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد
هشدار انصارالله به غیرنظامیان اماراتی و عربستانی برای دور شدن از فرودگاه‌ها و مراکز نظامی/بیانیه مشترک آلمان و امارات در خصوص «ایران» /انهدام برج مراقبت فرودگاه بین‎المللی ابها عربستان/آمریکا: فروش سلاح به عربستان پیامی برای ایران است!
دستور پخت مرغ مندی
مقاومت یک خانم در برابر تخریب ویلایش
پدر سردشتی پس از نجات ۲ فرزند خود درگذشت
با رامبد مخالفم اما هواشو دارم!
روزی که ژاپنی‌ها به ایرانی‌ها حسرت زیادی خوردند!
حمایت یک مقام رسمی از حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌ها/کنایه سنگین صفایی فراهانی به کارگزاران/داوری: خودکشی نکردم/توصیه معنادار عطاءالله مهاجرانی به "ترامپ انگلیس"/پشت پرده «پرستو سازی» از میترا استاد به روایت "عبدی"
شروط ایران برای مذاکره از سه شرط در زمان حیات امام به پنج شرط رسیده است/ پنج محور پیام ترامپ برای رهبر انقلاب

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۸۰ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب  (۱۲۲ نظر)