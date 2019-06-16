Front Altair Oil Tanker Damaged by Explosion in Gulf of Oman to Be Inspected by Specialist Team

A specialist team will inspect the Front Altair oil tanker, one of the two vessels that suffered an explosion last week in the Gulf of Oman, to assess its condition and damages, Frontline Management AS, the vessel's parent company, said in a statement.

"A specialist team will now inspect the vessel for a full assessment of the condition and damage," the statement said.

The company said that it would provide further information on the assessment as it became available.

The statement additionally said that all 23 crew members aboard the tanker during the time of the incident have been rescued from the vessel and flown out of Iran on Saturday.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels. Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident. According to some reports, the tankers were hit by torpedoes. However, there is no official confirmation of such reports.