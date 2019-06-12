رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
378بازدید
‍ پ

US State Sues Trump for Violating 'Safe Release' Migrant Policy

New Mexico is suing the administration of United States President Donald Trump for violating the its ‘safe release’ policy for migrants, state officials said in a statement Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۰۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۴ 12 June 2019

New Mexico is suing the administration of United States President Donald Trump for violating the its ‘safe release’ policy for migrants, state officials said in a statement Monday.

The first of its kind, the southwestern state is calling for the U.S. to take more responsibility for migrants admitted into the country, rather than abandoning them in the border cities and states after processing paperwork.

Originally, migrants who have been arrested or who are requesting asylum were transported to their final destination on the federal dollar. However this practice was shelved in 2008 with the increased flow of Central Americans and others attempting to migrate into the U.S. Now, refugees are left to fend for themselves in the cities along the U.S.-Mexican border.

The demand is part of “an effort to stop the Trump government's indiscriminate practice of freeing migrants in communities in the border area of ​​the state in violation of the federal government's 'safe-release' policy, leaving people and vulnerable families without assistance and overwhelming both local governments and non-profit organizations,” the statement read.

According to the letter, not only are the states then called on to support these migrants, but the NGO’s do as well, both of whom are then forced to dig into their pockets for the funds to feed and shelter the hundreds of desperate families wandering into the country.

The city of Albuquerque spends US$250,000 weekly in humanitarian work to support the influx of 150 to 200 immigrants. Statewide, around US$750,000 reserved for emergency funds has been distributed to local governments to compensate for changing asylum policies.

New Mexico’s Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham said, "The Trump administration has consistently and flagrantly failed in its response to the current humanitarian crisis on our southern border, as well as addressing the legitimate concerns of border security.

"Long-term remedies are needed, the objective of this legal action is to protect in equal measure the New Mexicans and local governments in the south of our state, as well as the individuals who seek asylum and who have been treated with negligence by the decisions of Washington,” she said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
new mexico usa trump sue
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه حشمت علوی حیات شبانه نزار زاکا مالیات بر سکه یوکیا آمانو
آخرین اخبار

پیروزی آلمان، فرانسه و ایتالیا در مقدماتی یورو ۲۰۲۰

آلودگی هوای کابل کاهش یافت

آمریکا رسما خواستار استرداد جولیان آسانژ شد

نماینده آمریکا در آژانس: ایران درحال نقض‌برجام است

قتل یک فعال رسانه‌ای در افغانستان

نجات کودک دو ساله از دست ناپدری

اقدام جدید وزارت بهداشت درباره «کولونوسکوپی»

یک استخر کشاورزی در خاتم جان ۵ پنج نفر را گرفت

وزیر انرژی روسیه: ریسک سقوط نفت به ۳۰ دلار جدی است/ اظهارات ترامپ جلوی روند صعودی دلار گرفت/ با کیفیت ترین و بی کیفیت ترین خودروهای داخلی کدامند؟/ نرخ رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های تا ۷۰ متر چقدر است؟

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
علیرضا خمسه با آرایش زنانه در آمریکا!
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
مدافع حرمی که به دست داعش تکه‌تکه شد
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
رژیم غذایی پیشنهادی وزیر نیرو برای مردم ایران
خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
ازدواج لژیونر تیم ملی‌فوتبال با یک ملی‌پوش!+عکس
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رامبد جوان و مهناز افشار تنها نیستند، علل تلاش برای اخذ پاسپورت دوم را رفع کنیم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ  (۱۱۵ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)