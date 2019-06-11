رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
267بازدید
‍ پ

Sanctioning INSTEX would mean the death of JCPOA

While Tehran was already dissatisfied over the European countries’ delay in launching the special mechanism for trade with Iran, the US administration is reportedly mulling sanctioning the mechanism. The move would cast a new shadow of doubt over the future of the Iran nuclear deal.
کد خبر: ۹۰۴۸۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۳۹ 11 June 2019

Tabnak – While Tehran was already dissatisfied over the European countries’ delay in launching the special mechanism for trade with Iran, the US administration is reportedly mulling sanctioning the mechanism. The move would cast a new shadow of doubt over the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Trump administration is now weighing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade.

The financial news provider quoted a senior administration official as saying that the latest measures will target the Special Trade and Finance Institute, which Iran set up to correspond to Europe’s INSTEX in bypassing sanctions.

INSTEX is purported as the European fig leaf to Iran to persuade the country to remain in the 2015 nuclear agreement which the United States unilaterally left last year.

The US government is targeting Iran’s Special Trade and Finance Institute (STFI) on the ground that the country has not implemented global safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing, Bloomberg cited the unnamed official as saying. It said punishing STFI could doom INSTEX because it raises the possibility of sanctions risk to anyone who is part of the European mechanism.

The initiative, it said, drives home a letter sent by the US Treasury Department in early May to Per Fischer, the president of INSTEX, arguing that the financial body could face sanctions.

“If they are looking at sanctioning STFI, you’re essentially trying to kill INSTEX through the back door,” said Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

US authorities are reportedly worried that other nations, including America's adversaries, could use INSTEX as a model in the future and avoid the US financial system entirely.

“The development of INSTEX is really worrying for US sanction policy in the long run,” Emma Ashford, a research fellow at the Cato Institute in Washington, told Bloomberg. “INSTEX sets up a framework other countries can use in the future.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has deplored Europe’s lack of action to ensure Tehran’s economic interests under the 2015 nuclear deal and warned there will be a “decisive” reaction if they fail to take any practical measure during a two-month deadline set by the Islamic Republic.

“We have not seen any special practical measure (from Europe) that would fulfill our demand and convince Iran in a tangible manner,” Abbas Mousavi told reporters at a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

He also expressed hope that European governments would take “more tangible and bigger practical measures” to meet a 60-day deadline that Tehran has set for the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to fulfill their undertakings.

For months, European powers have been tinkering with the much-hyped special trade vehicle, raising suspicions in Iran that they might be dragging their feet on operationalizing it in deference to the US government.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran sanctions instex
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه حشمت علوی حیات شبانه نزار زاکا مالیات بر سکه یوکیا آمانو
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری عوامل شهادت دریابانان میناب

عباسی سخنگوی هیأت رئیسه شد

فرونشست زمین در دانشگاه صنعتی خواجه نصیر

کرسی‌های زبان فارسی خارج از کشور در خطر تعطیلی

تاکید حناچی بر هماهنگی برای خدمت‌دهی بهتر به زائران اربعین

شهادت ۲ تن از دریابانان میناب در درگیری با قاچاقچیان

توقف طولانی ؛ وگا

محسن هاشمی: شوخی هایم همه جدی هستند

کلیات آئین‌نامه اجرایی انتخابات شورایاری تایید شد

نزار زاکا تهران را ترک کرد

ناوهواپیمابر آمریکا؛ بلوف سفید یا خاکستری؟

برنامه سفر دو روزه نخست وزیر ژاپن به تهران

افزایش نسبی قیمت محصولات لبنی اجتناب ناپذیر است

حضور ۳ میلیون ایرانی در اربعین

مدیرعامل متواری بانک سرمایه دستگیر شد

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!
تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
اظهارات ضد ایرانی کوبیاک و ماجرای عذرخواهی او
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
آتش‌سوزی در ‏حرم حضرت معصومه (س)/ حریق مهار شد
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی
انتقاد یک نماینده مجلس از «سرومشروب‌» و «برگزاری‌ پارتی‌ مختلط» در‌ سفارت‌خانه‌ها/لعیا جنیدی در واکنش به وعده‌های انتخاباتی روحانی: انتخابات بدون وعده که انتخابات نیست!

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رامبد جوان و مهناز افشار تنها نیستند، علل تلاش برای اخذ پاسپورت دوم را رفع کنیم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)