No request from Iran over sale of S-400 missile defense systems: Russia

تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۴۸ 07 June 2019

Russia says it has received no request from Iran for its S-400 missile defense systems, rejecting a recent report that Moscow had turned down Tehran’s demand amid rising tensions in the region.

"No,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told Sputnik on Friday when asked whether Moscow had received any request from Iran for S-400 missile defense systems.

In a report published on May 30, Bloomberg claimed Russia had rejected Iran’s request to buy S-400 missile defense systems, “concerned that the sale would stoke more tension” in the Middle East.

The report came as tensions between the US and Iran escalated, particularly after the US administration sent a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East.

Bloomberg, citing which it called people with knowledge of the matter including a senior Russian official, claimed that Iran's alleged request had been rebuffed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Let them [media outlets] continue spreading fake news,” Sputnik quoted the Russian deputy prime minister as saying.

As regards Iran-Russia cooperation, "everything goes as it goes," he said.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also rejected the Bloomberg report that Russia had refused to supply S-400 air defense systems to Iran.

"I do not have such information,” Peskov told reporters in response to the allegation.

Sputnik said at the time it had learned from its source that Tehran and Moscow were "currently" not discussing S-400 supplies to Iran.

The S-400 is an advanced air and missile defense system intended to engage targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles).

In August 2016, Iran released footage of transporting and deployment of the Russian S-300 missile defense system for the first time.

Russia undertook to deliver the systems to Iran under a $800-million deal in 2007.

Russia and Iran have enjoyed close political and military ties in recent years.

Russia is one of the countries defending the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which the US abandoned last year before reimposing a host of sanctions on the Iranian economy.

The two countries have also helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recapture most of the Arab country from the control of terrorists and militant groups which are backed by the US and its allies.

Press TV

