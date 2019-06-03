رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Iran and China support each other in face of American unilateralism

Although Iran has so far been the main target of Trump administration’s aggressive foreign policy, it’s not the only country being faced with Washington’s hostile measures. Sharing a common view toward the American use of pressure as a foreign policy tool, Tehran and Beijing support each other against the US.
کد خبر: ۹۰۳۳۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۷ 03 June 2019

Tabnak – Although Iran has so far been the main target of Trump administration’s aggressive foreign policy, it’s not the only country being faced with Washington’s hostile measures. Sharing a common view toward the American use of pressure as a foreign policy tool, Tehran and Beijing support each other against the US.

In this vein, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman says the US trade war against China is a result of Washington’s bullying attitude, adding that this is a form of “economic terrorism,” which the United States has likewise waged against the Islamic Republic.

Abbas Moussavi made the remarks on Monday when asked about the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

“The United States treats China through a bullying approach and is trying to superimpose political considerations on economic realities. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that this issue is a form of economic terrorism and must be condemned,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the approach adopted by the Trump administration only creates tension and crisis, adding that it has not only led to Washington’s “irresponsible withdrawal from international agreements like the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group, and the re-imposition of illegal and unilateral sanctions on nations, but has been also witnessed in the trade war against China.”

Meanwhile, China has once again reaffirmed its full commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers, stressing that ensuring the complete and effective implementation of the accord is the "only viable way to ease tensions."

"The complete and effective implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal is both the requirement of the [UN] Security Council resolutions and the only viable way to ease tensions and resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, which serves the shared interests of the international community," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference in Beijing on Monday.

"China will continue to work with all relevant parties to this end and firmly uphold our own legitimate rights and interests," he added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further said that all parties to the JCPOA have "maintained close communication and consultation" over the tensions caused by the US "maximum pressure" policy and its "unilateral sanctions."

"All parties stressed their commitment of defending and implementing the JCPOA and fulfillment of their respective duties and obligations," Geng emphasized.

In response to another question about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement of Washington's readiness to talk to Tehran without any preconditions, Geng stressed the importance of holding dialog and exercising restraint.

The Chinese diplomat said, "As we repeatedly stated, conflict and confrontation will lead us nowhere, while dialog and consultation is the only way out."

iran china us
