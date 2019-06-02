رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
214بازدید
‍ پ

Leader's Top Military Aide: Iran Ready to Sign Non-Aggression Pact with Neighbors

کد خبر: ۹۰۳۰۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۲۷ 02 June 2019

Top Military Aide to the Iranian Supreme Leader Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi reiterated his country's interest in endorsement of non-aggression pacts with the regional states, and stressed that the American forces will leave the region.

"Our strategy is non-aggression towards neighbors, and Iran is even ready to sign non-aggression pacts with the neighboring states; this issue was recently raised by the foreign minister (Zarif) too. Of course, my own suggestion is signing a non-aggression pact with a number of countries and formation of a coalition with some others," General Rahim Safavi told FNA on Sunday.

He expressed the hope that the regional states would understand that the Americans and Zionists and not Iran is their enemy.

General Rahim Safavi reminded the Arab regional states of the US betrayal of its servants and puppet regimes, including the Shah of Iran, Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia, Hosni Mubarak in Egypt and Muammar Qaddafi in Libya, and said, "As the Supreme Leader has said, the Americans should leave West Asia region and they will certainly leave."

He added that if the Arab regional states think wisely, they will not tolerate the hegemony of Washington which calls them as milk cows.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced late last month that Tehran had proposed the regional states to collectively ink a non-aggression pact.

Zarif wrote on his twitter page last week that he had fruitful talks with the Iraqi leaders in a recent visit to Baghdad, and added, "I've held substantive and productive meetings with the President, PM, Speaker, FM and leadership of two parliamentary coalitions."

The Iranian top diplomat added that during the visit he had raised the proposal for a "regional non-aggression pact".

During his stay in Baghdad, Zarif met with Iraqi president, prime minister and his counterpart as well as other high-ranking officials.

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim in Tehran, Zarif underlined good talks with al-Hakim on regional issues, saying that Iran was willing to have balanced relations with all the Persian Gulf littoral states.

"Iran is ready to sign non-aggression pacts with the Persian Gulf Arab states," he said.

Fars News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran persian gulf non-aggression
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد علی نجفی طرح ترافیک ۹۸ تاجیکستان فطریه کفاره روزه تیم ملی والیبال امام جمعه کازرون مرتضی کلانتریان شورای نگهبان
آخرین اخبار

کواکبیان: اقدام شهردار اسبق تهران قابل دفاع نیست

ظریف: فشار بر ایران جواب نمی‌دهد

بانوی ایرانی «شاهزاده امنیت» شرکت گوگل

مذاکره پمپئو با مرکل درباره ایران نبوده‌ است

عضو شورای شهر شیراز به زندان رفت

افطار با طعم استقامت در مسیر الهی

انیمیشن کوتاه ارتباط با ناکجا: صداهایی از جزیره مانوس

سکه در بازار تهران ۱۱۰ هزار تومان ارزان شد/ حباب سکه ۵۰۰ هزار تومان

رأی اعتماد دولت به رئیس جدید سازمان مالیاتی

نرخ ۴۷ ارز بدون تغییر ماند

دو روش آسان برای جدا کردن پوست فندق‌

خدمات ویژه شرکت واحد در سالگرد ارتحال امام (ره)

دوره ده ساله ورود یک استارت آپ به بازار سرمایه/ امکان سرمایه گذاری تا سقف ۵ میلیارد در استارت آپ‌ها

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

ویدئویی که باید با صدای بلند ببینید !

وب گردی

چگونگی و اهمیت لینک سازی داخلی

هتل های کیش

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های تهران

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر
تهدید سلامت ساکنان زیر دکل‌های برق فشار قوی
انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!
توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد
درگیری در مرز ایران و ترکیه با ۷ کشته و زخمی/استقبال عراق از عقب‌نشینی ترامپ مقابل ایران/ بیانیه انتقادی اتحادیه اروپا درباره اسرائیل/ خنثی شدن عملیات تروریستی داعش در ایام عید فطر
واکنش شدید روسیه به تهدید نظامی آمریکا علیه ایران/آماده باش ارتش سوریه با عبور تانک‌های اسراییلی از خط آلفا در جولان/ ارجاع پرونده حادثه فجیره به شورای امنیت با متهم کردن ایران/ اعلام دشمنی رسمی عربستان با ترکیه
ماجرای ورود "شاهد جدید" به پرونده قتل "میترا استاد"
عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام
دلیل تغییر رویه یک‌شبه رویکرد صدا و سیما در قبال قتل میترا استاد چیست؟ /خرده ‏جنایات‏‌ ما انسان‏های شریف/فشار آمریکا برای مذاکره بی‌فایده است
عکس نقشه‌ای که ترامپ برای نتانیاهو فرستاد
حمله شدید به اتوبوس پرسپولیس دراصفهان+عکس
حیوان خانگی خطرناک مرد پاکستانی!
اظهارات عجیب وکیل نجفی
واکنش بولتون به افزایش ذخایر اورانیوم ایران و حمله به الفجیره/حرکات جدید ارتش رژیم صهیونیستی در نزدیکی مرز لبنان/ درخواست مسکو و دمشق برای خروج نیرو‌های آمریکایی از سوریه/ هشدار مشاور «اردوغان» به «ملک سلمان»
گزارش جدید آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی در مورد فعالیت‌های ایران/ تعویق تحریم پتروشیمی ایران از سوی آمریکا/تظاهرات در اردن در اعتراض به معامله قرن/ واکنش شدیداللحن دمشق به بیانیه پایانی نشست سران عرب

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۶۰۲ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۳۱۰ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۷ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۲۱۲ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۲۰۸ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۸۴ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۶۲ نظر)

انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)