Leader's Top Military Aide: Iran Ready to Sign Non-Aggression Pact with Neighbors

Top Military Aide to the Iranian Supreme Leader Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi reiterated his country's interest in endorsement of non-aggression pacts with the regional states, and stressed that the American forces will leave the region.

"Our strategy is non-aggression towards neighbors, and Iran is even ready to sign non-aggression pacts with the neighboring states; this issue was recently raised by the foreign minister (Zarif) too. Of course, my own suggestion is signing a non-aggression pact with a number of countries and formation of a coalition with some others," General Rahim Safavi told FNA on Sunday.

He expressed the hope that the regional states would understand that the Americans and Zionists and not Iran is their enemy.

General Rahim Safavi reminded the Arab regional states of the US betrayal of its servants and puppet regimes, including the Shah of Iran, Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia, Hosni Mubarak in Egypt and Muammar Qaddafi in Libya, and said, "As the Supreme Leader has said, the Americans should leave West Asia region and they will certainly leave."

He added that if the Arab regional states think wisely, they will not tolerate the hegemony of Washington which calls them as milk cows.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced late last month that Tehran had proposed the regional states to collectively ink a non-aggression pact.

Zarif wrote on his twitter page last week that he had fruitful talks with the Iraqi leaders in a recent visit to Baghdad, and added, "I've held substantive and productive meetings with the President, PM, Speaker, FM and leadership of two parliamentary coalitions."

The Iranian top diplomat added that during the visit he had raised the proposal for a "regional non-aggression pact".

During his stay in Baghdad, Zarif met with Iraqi president, prime minister and his counterpart as well as other high-ranking officials.

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim in Tehran, Zarif underlined good talks with al-Hakim on regional issues, saying that Iran was willing to have balanced relations with all the Persian Gulf littoral states.

"Iran is ready to sign non-aggression pacts with the Persian Gulf Arab states," he said.

Fars News Agency