Spokesman urges US to correct its anti-Iran policy

For the Islamic Republic of Iran, playing with words is not important, but change of the US' general approach and practical measures is important, Abbas Mousavi said.

He made the remarks in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that Washington is ready to hold negotiations with Iran with no preconditions.

Pompeo's stress on Washington's “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran shows the fact that the US seeks to continue its wrong approach, Mousavi added.

He urged the US to correct its wrong policy towards Iran.

This is while; Pompeo earlier mentioned 12 preconditions for holding talks with Iran.

IRNA