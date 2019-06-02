Iran’s Missile Power Non-Negotiable: Commander

A ranking Iranian Army commander reiterated the futility of foreign attempts at making Iran hold talks about its defense capabilities, stressing that the country’s missile power would be never subject to negotiations.

Speaking to Tasnim on Sunday, Deputy Chief of the Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Sayyari said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s recent remarks about the impossibility of talks on Iran’s defense and missile capabilities were crystal clear.

“We declare explicitly that Iran’s defense and missile power is absolutely non-negotiable,” the general underscored, saying nobody would ever bargain over the country’s defense capabilities.

Asked about Europe’s willingness to hold fresh talks with Iran with the purported purpose of completing the 2015 nuclear deal, Sayyari said, “Europeans may have many wishes and dreams, but we won’t let them achieve the dream of (holding) missile talks with Iran.”

Echoing Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks, the commander denounced negotiations with the US as a lethal poison.

In comments last month, Ayatollah Khamenei categorically dismissed the idea of talks with the US, saying, “Negotiation is poison. As long as the US continues to be what it is now - as Imam once said, ‘as long as he does not act like a decent human being’: this is how he worded it - our negotiation with the US is poison, even more so with the current administration.”

Ayatollah Khamenei has also reiterated on various occasions that Iran’s defense capabilities and power are not subject to negotiations.

“We will have no bargaining and dealing with the enemy over the country’s means of defense and over whatever provides or supports the national power,” the Leader said in October 2017.

The adversaries are opposed to the enhancement of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power in the region and beyond, because such power constitutes the “strategic depth of the Islamic Establishment,” the Leader added.