Syrian Army Declares Full Alert After Israeli Moves in Golan Heights

01 June 2019

The Syrian Army has dispatched military equipment to Golan Region and declared the state of full alert after Israeli tanks were dispatched to the buffer zone in Golan.
The Arabic-language website of Russian Sputnik news agency reported that the Israeli Army violated the disengagement agreement signed and designated by the UN in 1974.

The buffer zone is an area where the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) is stationed between two Golans to the West of the village of Jbata al-Khashb in Northern Quneitra.

Sputnik pointed to the UNDOF's movements from Quneitra and Golan towards the buffer zone concurrent with Israeli tanks' movements to prevent any clashes between the Syrian Army and the Israeli forces, and said that the Syrian Army has sent new military convoys to Golan and placed its troops on full alert.

Golan region was under the occupation of Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) for several years.

On Tuesday, the Israeli fighter jets attacked a military position of the Syrian Army with missiles in Quneitra Province as government forces continued the operation to clean up Northwestern Syria from terrorists.

A military position of the Syrian Army came under Israel's missile attack in Tal al-Sha'ar region East of Khan Arnabeh in Quneitra Province, SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying on Friday night.

A military vehicle of the Syrian Army was damaged in the Israeli attack and a Syrian soldier was killed and another one was wounded in Israel's attack.

The Arabic-language website of the Russian Sputnik News Agency also quoted a battlefield source as saying three Israeli missiles also hit al-Kasveh region near Damascus.

Meantime, the Israeli Army claimed that its fighter jets had targeted Syrian Army's air defense system in Quneitra in response to firing rockets at Israeli warplanes.

The Israeli Army's new aggression against Syrian Army's military positions in Quneitra province came as the US and Turkish sides are trying to bring to a halt the Syrian Army battle against Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay'at in Idlib province.

Fars News Agency

