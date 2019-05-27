رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Iran steps up diplomatic outreach to the region in a bid to prevent conflicts

Facing with growing pressures from the United States, Iran is looking to decreasing tensions with the neighbors as a way to prevent a devastating clash. While rejecting any direct or indirect talks with Washington, Tehran says it’s ready to take confidence-building measures in the Middle East and Persian Gulf.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۲۱ 27 May 2019

Tabnak – Facing with growing pressures from the United States, Iran is looking to decreasing tensions with the neighbors as a way to prevent a devastating clash. While rejecting any direct or indirect talks with Washington, Tehran says it’s ready to take confidence-building measures in the Middle East and Persian Gulf.

In this vein, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ruled out any direct or indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington during a visit to Oman. In a Sunday meeting with Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf Bin Alawi in Muscat, Araqchi rejected any talks between Iran and the US.

Emphasizing the importance of peace and security in the significant region of Persian Gulf, Araqchi warned against the destructive policies adopted by the US and some of its allies in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish balanced and constructive relations with all Persian Gulf states on the basis of mutual respect and interests,” the visiting Iranian diplomat noted.

Iran does not want increasing tensions in the region, Araqchi stressed, adding that peace and stability would be guaranteed in the region in case the sanctions are ended and all regional countries benefit from the interests of economic collaborations.

"Imposing sanctions against Iran is a failed experiment that has been tried many times before," he stated.

The senior Iranian diplomat reiterated this position during his visit to Kuwait, warning that the US policy of imposing sanctions against other countries poses a threat to the security of the entire Middle East region.

"The US sanctions policy has, in fact, endangered the security of the entire region, and regional countries must remain vigilant in the face of such a threat," Araqchi said in a meeting with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah in Kuwait City on Monday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araqchi said Iran is pursuing a “responsible” approach to regional developments, adding, "Dialog and consultation with regional countries are among the principles of our country's foreign policy."

The senior Iranian diplomat then expressed the Islamic Republic's readiness to establish regional mechanisms with a view to engaging in dialog and constructive interaction with countries in the region.

Stressing that Iran's principled policy is based on establishing peace and stability in the important Persian Gulf region, Araqchi said security is an "integrated and indispensable" concept that includes both political and economic aspects at the same time.

Iranian diplomats have stepped up diplomatic contacts with Asian governments and visits to neighboring and friendly countries in recent weeks. The visits come against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

iran oman kuwait araqchi
