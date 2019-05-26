Bernie Sanders: I’m Working With ‘Honest Conservatives’ in Senate to Stop Trump from Starting War With Iran

During his big rally in Vermont today, Senator Bernie Sanders brought up Iran and said he’s working with “honest conservatives” in the Senate to stop the Trump administration from starting a war.

Sanders said he makes no apology for his positions on Vietnam and Iraq, before bringing up his opposition to the Saudi-led war in Yemen and his concerns about a drumbeat to war with Iran.

“I am doing everything that I can,” Sanders said, “working, by the way, with some honest conservatives in the Senate, to prevent Donald Trump and John Bolton from taking us into a war in Iran.”

He said he would be “much more destructive” than the Iraq war and “could lead us literally to perpetual warfare in that region.”