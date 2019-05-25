Iran says not intimidated by US military deployment

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that U.S. deployment of military forces to the region does not intimate the country.

"With hype and propaganda, the Americans attempt to stay relevant in public opinion," IRGC's spokesman Ramezan Sharif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

However, sending an aircraft carrier from one geographical location to another and the talk of moving forces from one place to another will not intimidate the Iranians, Sharif added.

Washington said earlier this month that it was dispatching an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East region to counter "threats" from Iran.

The announcement came shortly after the U.S. government designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization.