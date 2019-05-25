UK ‘out of step’ over Yemen crisis, Douglas Chapman says

AN SNP MP has told MPs that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the greatest tragedies of our time and that the UK cannot ignore its role in it.

AN SNP MP has told MPs that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the greatest tragedies of our time and that the UK cannot ignore its role in it.

Douglas Chapman said the UK must do more to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni citizens.

Defence procurement, peace and nuclear disarmament spokesperson Chapman said the UK Government has a special role and responsibility as it is the UN’s designated “penholder” for Yemen – the Security Council member that initiates and chairs the informal drafting process of a decision of the council.

The West Fife MP said: “The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the greatest tragedies of our times and by continuing with arms sales to Saudi Arabia, I believe the UK is playing a significantly negative role in the crisis and is now out of step with the rest of EU member states.

“Many of our counterparts have not fallen into the arms trade trap and there’s a serious message on arms sales that’s not getting through to the highest levels of government. I hope they find the space to rethink the UK’s commitment to arms sales until the country of Yemen is firmly on the path to peace and stability in the region.

“Amnesty International’s extensive research has concluded that British-made weapons have been repeatedly, and continue to be, used to commit serious violations of humanitarian law and including possibly war crimes. The Netherlands, the Flemish part of Belgium and Greece have suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Austria, Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland have been in restrictive measures to sales to Saudi Arabia.

“Following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Germany, Norway, Finland and Denmark have suspended arms sales. All these countries are close friends and European allies and why have these countries seen the light while the UK stands out of step with them.

“On the more positive side, I welcome the continued efforts of the UN envoy on Yemen, Martin Griffiths. While the path to peace is not an easy one to negotiate, there is not a dissenting voice in Parliament to our support for his work and we all wish that progress can be achieved as soon as possible to alleviate suffering and prevent further casualties.”