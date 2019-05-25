رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
210بازدید
‍ پ

UK ‘out of step’ over Yemen crisis, Douglas Chapman says

AN SNP MP has told MPs that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the greatest tragedies of our time and that the UK cannot ignore its role in it.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۴۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۰ 25 May 2019

AN SNP MP has told MPs that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the greatest tragedies of our time and that the UK cannot ignore its role in it.

Douglas Chapman said the UK must do more to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni citizens.

Defence procurement, peace and nuclear disarmament spokesperson Chapman said the UK Government has a special role and responsibility as it is the UN’s designated “penholder” for Yemen – the Security Council member that initiates and chairs the informal drafting process of a decision of the council.

The West Fife MP said: “The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the greatest tragedies of our times and by continuing with arms sales to Saudi Arabia, I believe the UK is playing a significantly negative role in the crisis and is now out of step with the rest of EU member states.

“Many of our counterparts have not fallen into the arms trade trap and there’s a serious message on arms sales that’s not getting through to the highest levels of government. I hope they find the space to rethink the UK’s commitment to arms sales until the country of Yemen is firmly on the path to peace and stability in the region.

“Amnesty International’s extensive research has concluded that British-made weapons have been repeatedly, and continue to be, used to commit serious violations of humanitarian law and including possibly war crimes. The Netherlands, the Flemish part of Belgium and Greece have suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Austria, Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland have been in restrictive measures to sales to Saudi Arabia.

“Following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Germany, Norway, Finland and Denmark have suspended arms sales. All these countries are close friends and European allies and why have these countries seen the light while the UK stands out of step with them.

“On the more positive side, I welcome the continued efforts of the UN envoy on Yemen, Martin Griffiths. While the path to peace is not an easy one to negotiate, there is not a dissenting voice in Parliament to our support for his work and we all wish that progress can be achieved as soon as possible to alleviate suffering and prevent further casualties.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
uk yemen chapman
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
نخستین شب قدر در کنار محراب مسجد کوفه
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
سقوط هولناک یک مرد درون آتش فشان!
اعمال شب 19 ماه رمضان
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
سوتی عجیب همسر خانم ورزشکار در برنامه زنده
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
عذرخواهی شبکه پنج به‌خاطر یک مداحی/روزه‌داری مردم سیل‌زده روی شن‌های ۴۴ درجه/فرماندار قم: وضعیت بدحجابی در قم بحرانی نیست
تداوم کاهش قیمت در بازار خودرو
افشاگری باورنکردنی جان کری از نقشه برجام!
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه
 ماجرای کُما رفتن داور عصر جدید!
به برجام آن‌ طوری که عمل و محقق شد، اعتقادی نداشتم و تذکر دادم/ الزامات و راه‌های ورود نسل جوان حزب‌اللهی به مدیریت‌ها/ مشکلات نظام پارلمانی برای کشور بیش از نظام ریاستی است
حقوق سربازان بیشتر شد

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

قیمت دلار به زیر ۱۱ هزار تومان می‌رسد؟ / چرا همتی هشدار داد ارز نخرید؟ / پایانی بر نوسانات لحظه‌ای قیمت دلار  (۱۱۷ نظر)