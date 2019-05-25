Syrian army is preparing for a major operation in Idlib

After an agreement between Russia and Turkey in Sochi last year failed to make a positive contribution to fighting terrorism in Idlib, the Syrian army are preparing for a massive military strike in the area. Meanwhile, the Turkish military is reportedly helping the terrorists fight back the Syrian army.

Arabic-language media outlets report that the Syrian Army is preparing for a major military operation in Idlib province in Northwestern Syria.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian Army's helicopters have been dropping communiques over villages in the surrounding areas of Idlib asking people to evacuate those regions before the Army kicks off its massive liberation operation.

Meantime, the Syrian Army's artillery and missile units heavily pounded military positions and movements of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other terrorist groups in the towns of al-Hobait and Kafr Naboudeh in Northwestern Hama, destroying several of their military vehicles and hardware as well as killing and wounding a large number of the militants.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Army foiled attacks by HTS aimed at retaking control of their already lost areas in Northwestern Hama and Southern Idlib. The Syrian Army engaged in fierce clashes with HTS terrorists who had attacked the government forces' military positions in al-Hamimiat and al-Jabin axis.

A large number of invading terrorists were killed and wounded in clashes with the Syrian Army and others retreated.

The Syrian Army's artillery units, meantime, targeted the terrorists' military positions in Kafr Zita, al-Bavizeh, al-Latamaneh, al-Arbaeen, al-Zuka and al-Hobait, killing and injuring several of them.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper also reported that the Syrian Army killed the entire members of a group of Tahrir al-Sham terrorists, including their military commander namely Osama Hussein al-Dib, in an ambush operation.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that the Turkish army forces stationed in truce-monitoring points in Shir al-Maqar in Jabal Shahshabou in Northwestern Hama cooperated with the terrorists in their recent attacks on the town of Kafar Naboudeh.

HTS and Turkistani party were logistically supported from Shir al-Maqar region in their move towards the Syrian army positions in Kafar Naboudeh," al-Watan quoted field sources in Northern Syria as saying on Thursday. They added that the Turkish soldiers participated in the terrorists' offensives by artillery and missile fire on the Syrian army.

Under an agreement signed between Russia and Turkey last year in Sochi, Takfiri groups had to withdraw from areas bordering government-controlled areas in the region.

Despite Turkey’s pledge to implement the deal, the Takfiri groups have never complied with the agreement and have periodically launched attacks against Syrian troops from the buffer zone.