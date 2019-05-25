رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
418بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian army is preparing for a major operation in Idlib

After an agreement between Russia and Turkey in Sochi last year failed to make a positive contribution to fighting terrorism in Idlib, the Syrian army are preparing for a massive military strike in the area. Meanwhile, the Turkish military is reportedly helping the terrorists fight back the Syrian army.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۳۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۴:۴۲ 25 May 2019

Tabnak – After an agreement between Russia and Turkey in Sochi last year failed to make a positive contribution to fighting terrorism in Idlib, the Syrian army are preparing for a massive military strike in the area. Meanwhile, the Turkish military is reportedly helping the terrorists fight back the Syrian army.

Arabic-language media outlets report that the Syrian Army is preparing for a major military operation in Idlib province in Northwestern Syria.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian Army's helicopters have been dropping communiques over villages in the surrounding areas of Idlib asking people to evacuate those regions before the Army kicks off its massive liberation operation.

Meantime, the Syrian Army's artillery and missile units heavily pounded military positions and movements of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other terrorist groups in the towns of al-Hobait and Kafr Naboudeh in Northwestern Hama, destroying several of their military vehicles and hardware as well as killing and wounding a large number of the militants.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Army foiled attacks by HTS aimed at retaking control of their already lost areas in Northwestern Hama and Southern Idlib. The Syrian Army engaged in fierce clashes with HTS terrorists who had attacked the government forces' military positions in al-Hamimiat and al-Jabin axis.

A large number of invading terrorists were killed and wounded in clashes with the Syrian Army and others retreated.

The Syrian Army's artillery units, meantime, targeted the terrorists' military positions in Kafr Zita, al-Bavizeh, al-Latamaneh, al-Arbaeen, al-Zuka and al-Hobait, killing and injuring several of them.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper also reported that the Syrian Army killed the entire members of a group of Tahrir al-Sham terrorists, including their military commander namely Osama Hussein al-Dib, in an ambush operation.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that the Turkish army forces stationed in truce-monitoring points in Shir al-Maqar in Jabal Shahshabou in Northwestern Hama cooperated with the terrorists in their recent attacks on the town of Kafar Naboudeh.

HTS and Turkistani party were logistically supported from Shir al-Maqar region in their move towards the Syrian army positions in Kafar Naboudeh," al-Watan quoted field sources in Northern Syria as saying on Thursday. They added that the Turkish soldiers participated in the terrorists' offensives by artillery and missile fire on the Syrian army.

Under an agreement signed between Russia and Turkey last year in Sochi, Takfiri groups had to withdraw from areas bordering government-controlled areas in the region.

Despite Turkey’s pledge to implement the deal, the Takfiri groups have never complied with the agreement and have periodically launched attacks against Syrian troops from the buffer zone.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria idlib sochi
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

چرا برهه کنونی واقعا حساس است؟ /مهمترین خواسته ما از برجام چه بود؟ /تردید انتخاباتی دموکرات‌ها برای آغاز استیضاح ترامپ

قیمت طلا در معاملات روز جمعه

سهام آسیایی همچنان در نوسان

نرخ تورم ژاپن به یک درصد هم نرسید!

قیمت مسکن تا پایان تابستان ثابت می‌ماند

ممنوعیت واردات ۱۴۳ قلم کالای غیرضروری

رکورد تورم نقطه به نقطه در اردیبهشت ماه باز هم شکسته شد

پیش بینی از ادامه روند نزولی قیمت‌ها در بازار سکه/ کاهش حباب سکه در هفته ای که گذشت

ادعای آمریکا درباره نقش داشتن ایران در حادثه الفجیره

نعمتی:دنبال ماندن نیستم؛ انتخابات کشتی برگزار می‌شود

۱۰ خرداد؛ پمپئو و مرکل درباره ایران گفتگو می‌کنند

یک کشته در حادثه سقوط سمند از پل «بابازید»

آمریکا فروش سلاح به سعودی‌ها را تسریع می‌کند

وب گردی

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

هتل های تبریز

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
سقوط هولناک یک مرد درون آتش فشان!
اعمال شب 19 ماه رمضان
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
سوتی عجیب همسر خانم ورزشکار در برنامه زنده
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه
تداوم کاهش قیمت در بازار خودرو
عذرخواهی شبکه پنج به‌خاطر یک مداحی/روزه‌داری مردم سیل‌زده روی شن‌های ۴۴ درجه/فرماندار قم: وضعیت بدحجابی در قم بحرانی نیست
به برجام آن‌ طوری که عمل و محقق شد، اعتقادی نداشتم و تذکر دادم/ الزامات و راه‌های ورود نسل جوان حزب‌اللهی به مدیریت‌ها/ مشکلات نظام پارلمانی برای کشور بیش از نظام ریاستی است
 ماجرای کُما رفتن داور عصر جدید!
حقوق سربازان بیشتر شد
افشاگری باورنکردنی جان کری از نقشه برجام!
افشاگری در مورد شکست ایران در جام ملت‌ها

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

قیمت دلار به زیر ۱۱ هزار تومان می‌رسد؟ / چرا همتی هشدار داد ارز نخرید؟ / پایانی بر نوسانات لحظه‌ای قیمت دلار  (۱۱۷ نظر)