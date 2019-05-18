رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
17686بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian army continues to advance in Idlib province, militants look to the “chemical option”

After the failure of a Russian-Turkish deal to bring stability to Syrian’s north-western province of Idlib, the Syrian army has been gradually advancing into the area, retaking the territories under the rebel and terrorist control. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the rebels may resort to a chemical attack to put the blame on Damascus.
کد خبر: ۸۹۹۸۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۵:۱۲ 18 May 2019

Tabnak – After the failure of a Russian-Turkish deal to bring stability to Syrian’s north-western province of Idlib, the Syrian army has been gradually advancing into the area, retaking the territories under the rebel and terrorist control. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the rebels may resort to a chemical attack to put the blame on Damascus.

In this vein, the Syrian Army has reportedly been preparing to gain full control of the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib.

The Syrian Army has spread its forces to the southern and southwestern administrative borders of Idlib in a bid to accomplish its military operations in the Sahl al-Ghab region of northwestern Hama, Al-Masdar reported citing the Arabic language Sputnik News website.

A war correspondent pointed out that the Syrian Army plans to widen the scope of the military operation, adding that the trend of the military operations shows that the Syrian Army will directly move from recently captured areas in northern Hama towards the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib.

“Once the Syrian Army captures Khan Sheikoun, the terrorists will be militarily defeated in the towns of al-Hobeit and Kafr Zita in northern Hama.” The war correspondent said that Syrian Army advances will also help reopen Aleppo-Hama Highway.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that militants from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, are preparing for a chemical attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib to implicate Russia's air force, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

The ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement released on Friday that it had received information on the matter from the local residents of the northwestern city of Saraqib.

The sources added that the extremists are planning to film the alleged poisoning of civilians next to the fragments of Russian munitions later on, and subsequently publish the video on social media networks or hand it over to Western media outlets to create the false notion that Russian fighter jets have targeted residential neighborhoods in the area with chemical weapons.

On April 14, 2018, the US, Britain and France carried out a string of airstrikes against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on the city of Douma, located about 10 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus.

Washington and its allies blamed Damascus for the Douma attack, an allegation rejected by the Syrian government. Western governments and their allies have never stopped pointing the finger at Damascus whenever an apparent chemical attack takes place.

Syria surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry. It has also consistently denied using chemical weapons.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria idlib chemical attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن امام جمعه کازرون روز قدس سید عبدالرحیم موسوی همسر اول نجفی مارک ویلموتس
آخرین اخبار

مشاهده‌گروه‌های‌متقلب‌واکسیناسیون‌در‌خراسان‌جنوبی

هنرمندایرانی و همسرش گرفتارقاچاقچیان انسان

نماینده ایران دربانک‌جهانی قصد اقامت‌ دائم دارد؟

دیدار جمعی از استادان و پژوهشگران با رهبر انقلاب

بولتون: طرحی برای اقدام‌نظامی علیه‌ایران نداریم

روز‌های‌پایانی پروموشن پوشاک‌فرس را از‌دست‌ندهید

تشکر دیپلمات ارشد روس از خویشتن داری ایران

دیدارجمعی ازاستادان ونخبگان دانشگاه‌هابارهبری

یک مالک دیگر هم سپیدرود را ترک کرد!

سقوط کودک ده ساله از پشت بام در تهران

شرط رئال مادرید برای فروش سرخیو راموس

واکنش باراک اوباما به ناکامی لیونل مسی

مدیرعامل تراکتور: مذاکره با برانکو را تکذیب نمی‌کنم

بلیت گرانتر و حمله با گازِفلفل به پرسپولیسی‌ها دراصفهان!

برانکو درتهران به جلسه مالک تراکتورسازی رفت؟

وب گردی

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
قتل‌هاي خانوادگي چه حكمي دارد؟
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب‌نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۶۸ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۳۰۱ نظر)

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۷۸ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۰۸ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)