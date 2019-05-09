JCPOA major achievement in diplomacy: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as a major diplomatic achievement, expressing hope that the international document could be saved following the US’s withdrawal.

“The secretary general has consistently reiterated that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action represents a major achievement in nuclear nonproliferation and diplomacy and has contributed to regional and international peace and security,” said Guterres’ spokesman, Farhan Haq in a news conference on Wednesday.

The UN chief “strongly hopes that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can be preserved,” Haq said, using the official name of the landmark nuclear deal, which was inked between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany in 2015.

The remarks came shortly after Iran informed the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany — the parties that remained in the deal following America’s exit on May 8 last year — that it was suspending some of its commitments in a counter-measure.

Ever since Washington’s pullout, Iran has been warning that in order for it to continue to stay in the deal, other parties have to work to offset any negative impacts caused by America’s withdrawal. That has not happened in practice, Tehran argues.

Tehran has given the five states 60 days to meet its demands and take practical measures to protect its energy and banking sectors against the American sanctions, which were reinstated following Washington’s exit.

Press TV