Russia considers raising gas prices for Crimea and Sevastopol

According to a bill published on the Russian government’s website of legal information, the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia suggested to raise the price of gas for residents of the Crimea and Sevastopol.

The authors of the document indicate that the bill aims to solve the problem of the gap between the gas prices in the Crimea and Sevastopol and the prices in the southern regions of neighboring Russia.

The document does not specify what gas prices are being referred to – for industrial enterprises or the population.

According to the information on the website, public discussions of the bill will be held from 6 to May 20. Planned date of the law coming into effect - October 2019.

According to Krym.Realii, Since January 1 gas prices have increased in Crimea. The cost of one thousand cubic meters of gas for cooking, heating water and heating with consumption of up to 3500 cubic meters of gas per year will be 4,827.08 rubles ($73.81), the cost of more than 3500 cubic meters of gas per year will be 8,627.48 rubles ($131.91). Previously, the tariff was 3,9895 rubles ($61).