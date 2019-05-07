نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
417بازدید
‍ پ

Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty

Two Reuters journalists who had been jailed for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar walked out of prison Tuesday, freed in a presidential amnesty.
کد خبر: ۸۹۷۲۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۵ 07 May 2019

Two Reuters journalists who had been jailed for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar walked out of prison Tuesday, freed in a presidential amnesty.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were mobbed by media as they stepped out of Yangon's notorious Insein prison after their lengthy detention.

Their December 2017 arrests made them a global cause celebre and a sign of Myanmar's deteriorating press freedoms under civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Wa Lone, 33, thanked people from "around the world" for advocating for their release and vowed he would return to work.

"I can’t wait to go to my newsroom," he said. "I am a journalist and I am going to continue."

Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen Adler said: "We are enormously pleased that Myanmar has released our courageous reporters".

"Since their arrests 511 days ago, they have become symbols of the importance of press freedom around the world. We welcome their return."

The two men waved and smiled broadly as they walked out of the jail.

The pair were convicted on charges of violating the official secrets act and sentenced to seven years each.

At the time of their arrest they had been reporting on a September 2017 massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslims in conflict-hit Rakhine state, where the Myanmar army forced some 740,000 of the stateless minority to flee over the border to Bangladesh.

The case prompted an outcry around the world and crushed what was left of Suu Kyi's legacy as a rights defender.

Reuters has said the two were imprisoned in retaliation for their expose.

Last month Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were awarded the prestigious Pulitzer prize, one of journalism's top honours.

They were also featured earlier on the cover of TIME magazine as part of its person of the year coverage which featured journalists targeted for their reporting.

The case against them become a byword for the war against press freedom, and attracted support from prominent rights attorney Amal Clooney.

Rights groups and legal experts say the case against the reporters was riddled with irregularities.

A whistleblowing police officer testified during their trial that his superior had ordered his team to trap the reporters in a sting -- testimony the judge chose to ignore.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
myanmar reuters jail journalist
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
رمز یکبار مصرف کارت سوخت بانکی ناو هواپیمابر آبراهام لینکلن غزه مهدی تاج بنیامین بهادری
آخرین اخبار

نهایی شدن اقدمات عملیاتی ایران در پاسخ به نقض برجام/ واکنش اروپا به قصد ایران برای اتحاذ تصمیمات جدید در خصوص برجام/ وقوع چند انفجار در شمال غربی عربستان/ بمباران عراق از سوی جنگنده های ترکیه

گزارش زندگی دختران خردسالی که شوهر دارند

تیغ زدن شهروندان تهرانی توسط تاکسیرانی +جدول

فحاشی به وزیرورزش و دستور برکناری فتحی

کشف محموله اشیای تاریخی در گمرک خرمشهر

پیام هیات مدیره پرسپولیس بعدازحذف ازلیگ قهرمانان

خطر انقراض یک میلیون گونه جاندار

حذف الاهلی عربستان و پرسپولیس درشب صعود السد

آبه: با ترامپ بر سر پاسخ به کره‌شمالی هم‌عقیده‌ام

انتقاد پمپئو از تحرکات روسیه و چین در قطب شمال

اگر اینستاگرام‌ هک شد چه کاری باید انجام داد؟

راهکارهایی برای کاهش تشنگی در ماه رمضان

صعود الهلال عربستان با صدرنشین در گروه مرگ+جدول

وب گردی

بیمه درمان تکمیلی، حتی برای شما

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اجاره ماشین

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

اقدام بی سابقه و معنادار شبکه الجزیره قطر در مورد نام «خلیج فارس»
قبل از مرگ فرد چه می‌بیند؟
نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟
آیا سفارت آلمان در تهران تخلیه شده است؟
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی دلار و یورو در معاملات اولین روز هفته
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
از «دست‌بوسی روحانی» تا «عکس‌بوسی وزیر کشور»+تصاویر/ چنین نمایندگانی نمی‌توانند رفتار دولت را به نفع مردم اصلاح کنند
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
آیا می‌توانیم لغزش آهسته به سمت جنگ ایران و آمریکا را متوقف کنیم؟
هدیه خاص این جوان فوق ثروتمند به همسرش
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
مهم‌ترین آرزوی آیت‌الله جنتی پیش از مرگ/جعفری دولت‌آبادی: به دلیل «قضیه مرتضوی» دید خوبی به دادستان نبود
ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سیدحسن نصرالله/روایت وزیر اطلاعات از تغییر مذهب و دین در برخی مناطق/هجوم عجیب برخی شهروندان برای خرید ماکارونی!/چه زمانی سهمیه بندی بنزین اجرا می‌شود؟
ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند
قیمت طلا و سکه تا ساعت ۱۷/ روند صعودی بهای سکه از ابتدای معاملات امروز/ حباب سکه ۵۹۰ هزار تومان

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۱۰ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

احتمال رقابت باهنر و لاریجانی در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/اعتراض حسام‌الدین آشنا به تخریب علی دایی در خبر ۲۰:۳۰/دلیل واقعی کاهش قیمت خودرو در روز‌های گذشته چه بود؟/عاقبت اعتماد به طلاگرام و هاتگرام از نظر سردار جلالی  (۱۸۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نامه کم سابقه مقتدا صدر خطاب به آمریکا، عربستان و ایران با ده پیشنهاد/واکنش ظریف به پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ اظهارات پوتین درباره تحریم‌های نفتی آمریکا علیه ایران/ عملیات ارتش سوریه علیه نیرو‌های وابسته به آمریکا  (۱۷۷ نظر)