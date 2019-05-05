نسخه اصلی
Afghan Forces Kill Leader in Charge of Daesh Activities in Central Asia- Reports

The Afghan Special Forces killed a senior militant leader who was in charge of activities of Daesh* in northern Afghanistan and Central Asia, local media reported.
The militant, identified as Mufti Uzbek, was killed during an operation in Dahana-e-Ghori village of Baghlan province in the north-east of the country on Friday night, the Khaama Press news agency reported late Saturday.

The militant, identified as Mufti Uzbek, was killed during an operation in Dahana-e-Ghori village of Baghlan province in the north-east of the country on Friday night, the Khaama Press news agency reported late Saturday.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan has been long torn by fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, groups affiliated with al-Qaeda*, Daesh and other insurgents.

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, supported by the US-led coalition, have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.

