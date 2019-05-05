نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
117بازدید
‍ پ

Kim Jong Un's 'great satisfaction' with North Korea missile test

Kim Jong Un watched the recent launch of what appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile, North Korean state media has confirmed.
کد خبر: ۸۹۶۶۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۱ 05 May 2019

Kim Jong Un watched the recent launch of what appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile, North Korean state media has confirmed.

The country's leader was pictured observing Saturday's drills and expressed "great satisfaction", according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

He was also quoted as saying that soldiers should keep a "high alert posture" and strengthen their fighting ability to defend their country.

KCNA said: "Praising the People's Army for its excellent operation of modern large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons, he said that all the service members are master gunners and they are capable of carrying out duty to promptly tackle any situation.

"He stressed the need for all the service members to keep high alert posture and more dynamically wage the drive to increase the combat ability so as to defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country and... the security of the people from the threats and invasion by any forces."

Pyongyang has been frustrated in recent months with the lack of progress in talks with the US.

The talks were meant to move towards sanctions relief for North Korea in return for nuclear disarmament.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
kim jong-un north korea missile test
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
طرح ترافیک خالد بن احمد آل خلیفه پرونده حسین فریدون معامله قرن کارت سوخت بوسیدن عکس وزیر
آخرین اخبار

جلد روزنامه های ورزشی یکشنبه 15اردیبهشت

تاج:سرمربی تیم ملی حتما خارجی است

مشاهده هلال رمضان در آسمان شامگاهی امشب

اخلالگران بازار خودرو شناسایی و اعدام شوند

تاج اعلام کرد:برکناری کرانچار از تیم ملی امید

رکورد برعکس پرسپولیس برانکو: چهاربازی بدون برد!

رژیم غذایی مناسب برای پشت کنکوری‌ها

شرایط دانشجویان خارجی در آمریکا بهبود می‌یابد

سیگنال افزایشی دلار به بازار سکه/ پنج هزار دلار یارانه برای خرید خودرو‌های برقی در کانادا/ زولبیا و بامیه هم قیمت گذاری شد/ افزایش نرخ دلار با بازی درهم/ نماینده مجلس: رانت‌خواری دلیل گرانی برنج است

وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!

آخرین مهلت ثبت‌نام کاردانی به کارشناسی

اجرای طرح ضیافت تعزیرات در تهران از امروز

پرسپولیس با چه نتایجی درآسیا صعود می کند؟

چه مجازات‌های جایگزین حبس می شوند؟

جنگ می‌شود یا نه؟ /نسبت به نقض برجام چه واکنشی نشان بدهیم؟ /کیهان: بخشی از جریان رسانه‌ای نزدیک به دولت صد در صد غربگراست

وب گردی

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

اجاره ماشین

پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن تا پاییز امسال

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

هتل یار

اعترافات قاتل روحانی همدانی
قیمت پایانی سکه و طلا در بازار امروز/ سکه تمام، گران‌تر شد
حذف قیمت خودروها از سایت دیوار
مطهری سودای ریاست جمهوری دارد؟/چرا رهبری، آقای جزایری را «حجت‌الاسلام» خطاب کردند/ماجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین چه بود؟/برنامه بعدی ترامپ علیه ایران پس از تحریم نفتی
قبل از مرگ فرد چه می‌بیند؟
اقدام بی سابقه و معنادار شبکه الجزیره قطر در مورد نام «خلیج فارس»
نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟
پدرشوهر خانم بازیگر هم خواستار محاکمه شد!
از «دست‌بوسی روحانی» تا «عکس‌بوسی وزیر کشور»+تصاویر/ چنین نمایندگانی نمی‌توانند رفتار دولت را به نفع مردم اصلاح کنند
توهین نژادپرستانه رئیس شورای شهر شیراز به مردم
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی دلار و یورو در معاملات اولین روز هفته
سخنگوی وزارت خارجه خطاب به وزیر خارجه بحرین: مگسی کجا تواند که بیفکند عقابی/على دایى: کسى که مرا اخراج کرد اسمش «سردار غفور» است؛ نمى دانم از کى نامش «مصطفى مدبر» شده
کشف شش جسد یخ زده در مرز ایران و ترکیه/ حمله شدیداللحن وزیر خارجه بحرین به قطر و ترکیه/ تلاش آمریکا برای کودتای نظامی در عراق/نگرانی کاخ سفید از واکنش ایران به تحریم‌های نفتی
ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند
قیمت طلا و سکه تا ساعت ۱۷/ روند صعودی بهای سکه از ابتدای معاملات امروز/ حباب سکه ۵۹۰ هزار تومان

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

در برابر آمریکای ترامپ چه باید کرد: «صبر»،«جنگ» یا «مذاکره»؟  (۴۴۸ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۱ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

استفاده از جایگاه نمایندگی برای انتقال فرزند به وزارت نفت و عذر بدتر از گناه + سند  (۳۰۰ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۲۴۴ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نامه کم سابقه مقتدا صدر خطاب به آمریکا، عربستان و ایران با ده پیشنهاد/واکنش ظریف به پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ اظهارات پوتین درباره تحریم‌های نفتی آمریکا علیه ایران/ عملیات ارتش سوریه علیه نیرو‌های وابسته به آمریکا  (۱۷۷ نظر)