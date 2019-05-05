Kim Jong Un's 'great satisfaction' with North Korea missile test

Kim Jong Un watched the recent launch of what appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile, North Korean state media has confirmed.

The country's leader was pictured observing Saturday's drills and expressed "great satisfaction", according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

He was also quoted as saying that soldiers should keep a "high alert posture" and strengthen their fighting ability to defend their country.

KCNA said: "Praising the People's Army for its excellent operation of modern large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons, he said that all the service members are master gunners and they are capable of carrying out duty to promptly tackle any situation.

"He stressed the need for all the service members to keep high alert posture and more dynamically wage the drive to increase the combat ability so as to defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country and... the security of the people from the threats and invasion by any forces."

Pyongyang has been frustrated in recent months with the lack of progress in talks with the US.

The talks were meant to move towards sanctions relief for North Korea in return for nuclear disarmament.