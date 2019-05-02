نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
2409بازدید
‍ پ

Turkey urges further expansion of ties with Iran

کد خبر: ۸۹۶۱۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۱۸ 02 May 2019

Turkish ambassador to Iran on Wednesday called for expansion of bilateral ties between Tehran and Ankara as the two countries take strides for solidarity in the face of unilateral US sanctions.

“Bilateral ties in the past two decades, especially during Erdogan’s presidency, have been excellent and the political will from each side has been considerable,” Derya Ors, the Turkish Envoy to Iran, told a press conference.

He reiterated Ankara’s objection to the US unilateral sanctions, saying his country will not bow to the punitive measures.
“Our foreign minister condemned blacklisting the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), calling it unacceptable,” he added.

'Unfortunately, the US sanctions any country that doesn’t listen to it,” Ors regretted, likening the situation to Washington’s pressure on Ankara not to buy the Russian S-400 missile system.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran turkey cooperation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
کودتا در ونزوئلا تنگه هرمز موسسه اعتباری کاسپین مهناز افشار سهمیه بندی بنزین جولیان آسانژ
آخرین اخبار

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم

کنایه مجری تلویزیون به صف های بنزین!

طبیعت داکوتا در قاب 4K

احتمال اصلاح آیین نامه انضباطی دانشجویان در شورای انقلاب فرهنگی

با وجود تحریم‌ها می توان از فرصت‌های موجود برای رونق تولید بهره برد

علی مطهری: در مورد شهید مطهری کوتاهی شد

مادورو: پامپئو و بولتون کودتا در ونزوئلا را رهبری کردند

پادشاه تایلند با محافظ شخصی‌اش ازدواج کرد

روایت حسین انتظامی از پشت پرده بازار کاغذ

تحریم‌های نفتی ظالمانه، فرصت یا تهدید

دیپلماسی با صدای بلند

محمد دلاوری: مرا از خبر اخراج کردند

مارش ترکی موتسارت ؛ لانگ لانگ

مجلس کدام مؤسسات را در بودجه حمایت از مطبوعات شریک کرد؟/ مؤسسات ردیف ۱۷ به بودجه بازگشته است!

پیام مخبر برای نماینده سابق و جدید ولی فقیه در خوزستان

وب گردی

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

اجاره ماشین

پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن تا پاییز امسال

درآمدهای نفتی ایران تا چه حد کاهش می‌یابد؟

درآمدهای نفتی ایران تا چه حد کاهش می‌یابد؟

آنالیتیکس گوگل را یاد بگیریم

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

هتل های شیراز

زولا رو رایگان بازی کن

طلا و جواهر ۵ تا ۱۵ درصد زیر قیمت بازار ایران

هتل یار

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر
جزئیات هلاکت قاتل طلبه همدانی
بازتاب رصد «امضای قدرت آمریکا» توسط پهپاد سپاه در رسانه‌های آمریکا + ویدئو
«اطلاعات سپاه» فروزان و همسرش را دستگیر کرد/علی دایی: پراید ۵۰ میلیون و تیبا ۷۵ میلیون تومان شده اما قرارداد ما افزایش نیافته است!/کیهان قاتل اصلی «طلبه همدانی» را معرفی کرد
 خواستگاری جالب از علیخانی روی صحنه عصر جدید!
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار آزاد و صرافی‌های بانکی/ نرخ ۱۷ واحد پولی در بانک مرکزی کاهش یافت/ افت ۱۰۰ تومانی دلار در سنا
چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟
مذاکره آمریکا با روسیه درباره نیرو‌های ایرانی حاضر در سوریه/واکنش گسترده به اظهارات کارشناس قطری در مورد جنگ ایران و اعراب/انتشار ویدئوی جدیدی از ابوبکر البغدادی بعد از پنج سال/هشدار اقتصاددانان به ترامپ درباره تحریم نفتی ایران
سانتافه به یک میلیارد تومان نزدیک شد
پیشنهاد عربستان برای تشکیل «کشور واحد اسرائیل»/محل اختفای «البغدادی» از زبان «دیلی تلگراف»/پیام کتبی محمد جواد ظریف به امیر قطر/پیشنهاد ۱۰ میلیارد دلاری «بن سلمان» به «عباس» برای پذیرش معامله قرن
جزئیات احتمالی قیمت بنزین سهمیه‎ای و آزاد
گذری کوتاه بر زندگی شهید مطهری
واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد
برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد
حال و هوای منزل «طلبه مقتول همدانی»

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۳۱ نظر)

در برابر آمریکای ترامپ چه باید کرد: «صبر»،«جنگ» یا «مذاکره»؟  (۴۲۹ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

استفاده از جایگاه نمایندگی برای انتقال فرزند به وزارت نفت و عذر بدتر از گناه + سند  (۳۰۰ نظر)

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۲۷۹ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

سکته همزمان ۳ متهم بانک سرمایه/اطلاعات جدید مؤمن نسب درباره کارکرد‌های دو گیگ اینترنت! /چرا کارشناس هواشناسی ممنوع‌التصویر شد؟ /دادستان کل کشور: یکی از خطراتی که قاضی را تهدید می‌کند، خطر مسائل جنسی است  (۲۰۱ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

چه کسانی بیشترین حقوق را می‌گیرند؟/سعید قاسمی با شکایت سپاه و هلال احمر احضار شد/ماجرای مواجهه جالب چند دانشجو با سردار سلامی/توضیح دفتر رئیس‌جمهور درباره لغو برنامه‌های روحانی/شایعه خروج سردار نصیری از کشور تکذیب شد  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نامه کم سابقه مقتدا صدر خطاب به آمریکا، عربستان و ایران با ده پیشنهاد/واکنش ظریف به پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ اظهارات پوتین درباره تحریم‌های نفتی آمریکا علیه ایران/ عملیات ارتش سوریه علیه نیرو‌های وابسته به آمریکا  (۱۷۷ نظر)

خاطره مرحوم هاشمی از مرگ پسر روحانی با گلوله/انتقاد تند بهروز افخمی از مهناز افشار/اختلاس از بودجه سوادآموزی در استان رکوددار بی‌سوادی  (۱۷۳ نظر)