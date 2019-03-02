Russia and Iran discuss prospects of solving crisis in Syria

Russian President’s Special envoy to the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov discussed with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei prospects of solving the crisis in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed in a meeting held in Moscow Friday the viewpoints on the current issues on the regional agenda, with emphasis on resolving the crisis in Syria besides the situation in the Gulf region.