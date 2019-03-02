بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
452بازدید
‍ پ

EU says Poland cannot build Baltic canal without approval

Poland should refrain from building a canal on its Baltic coast before it gets approval from European Commission, an EU official said, after Warsaw failed to assuage the bloc’s concerns about the project during talks in Brussels on Friday.
کد خبر: ۸۸۲۲۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۴ 02 March 2019

Poland should refrain from building a canal on its Baltic coast before it gets approval from European Commission, an EU official said, after Warsaw failed to assuage the bloc’s concerns about the project during talks in Brussels on Friday.

The case risks becoming the next flashpoint between Poland’s ruling nationalists and the EU, their relationship already strained by disputes over the rule of law and migration.

It concerns cutting through a thin, heavily wooded sandbank called the Vistula Spit, 55 km (34 miles) long but less than 2 km wide, which encloses a coastal lagoon shared with the neighbouring Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Currently, the only access to the lagoon from the Baltic Sea is a channel at the Russian end of the spit. Warsaw says the canal is needed for both security and economic reasons.

The Polish government said after the meeting that the European Commission “confirmed the necessity of building a navigation canal through the Vistula Spit but asked to continue talks to discuss technical matters”.

But an EU official denied that, saying: “The Commission services did not confirm the need for this project.”

“The Commission services will assess the additional information provided by the Polish authorities and the technical discussions will continue,” the official added.

“Pending a final Commission decision ... no works should be undertaken.”

The European Commission, which checks policies and projects by EU states against the bloc’s laws, has raised concerns about the planned canal, some of them environmental.

Poland has not yet started large-scale construction but has been preparing the area, including by felling trees in a way that critics say may violate EU laws on protecting wildlife.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu poland baltic
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جایزه 1 میلیون دلاری آمریکا برای دستگیری حمزه بن لادن/بیانیه شدیداللحن ۴ کشور عربی علیه قطر/سفر لاوروف به عربستان سعودی و چند کشور عربی/موضع‌گیری شدید خصمانه وزیر خارجه امارات علیه ایران

طرز تهیه ژله قهوه موکا

تراکتورسازی مسی و رونالدو را می خرد؟!

واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به اظهارنظر کدخدایی

وب گردی

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

سردار کوثری پاسخ داد: علت سفر بشار اسد به ایران/هشدار زاکانی درباره فتنه آینده/ناطق‌نوری تولیت آستان قدس رضوی می‌شود؟/صحنه‌ای که اشک سید حسن نصر‌الله را جاری کرد
آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای
خنده‌های ظریف در دیدار امروز با رهبری/ پژمانفر: آقای لاریجانی به دلیل عدم رعایت آیین نامه کفاره بدهید/دعوت اسد از ظریف برای سفر به دمشق
برکناری مدیر دولتی قبل از صحبت روی آنتن زنده!
فرود ناگهانی هواپیمای حامل ترامپ در پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در قطر/تنش شدید بین ابوظبی و دبی درباره اداره بنادر استراتژیک/سفر داماد ترامپ به خاورمیانه برای پیشبرد معامله قرن/ آغاز عملیات امنیتی حشدالشعبی در شرق الأنبار
«خشایار الوند» نویسنده آثار کمدی بدرود حیات گفت
ناراحتی ترامپ از دست دادن همسرش با یک مرد
پیشنهاد مدیرمسئول کیهان به ظریف درباره استعفا/علت خشم و ترس ترامپ و نتانیاهو از ظریف چیست؟ /استعفایی که غیرمنتظره نبود
اولین پیام ظریف بعد از مخالفت با استعفایش
حضور حسین هدایتی با لباس زندان در دادگاه
سرباز ایرانی که جلوی تحقیر زنان ایستاد!
پراید ۲۸ میلیون شد
پذیرش درخواست نتانیاهو از سوی پوتین/ دعوت بشار اسد از ظریف برای سفر به سوریه/ طرح کنگره آمریکا برای به رسمیت شناختن حاکمیت اسرائیل بر جولان/واکنش سید حسن نصرالله به دیدار بشار اسد با رهبر انقلاب
کتک خوردن مجری از میهمان روی آنتن زنده!
اقدام عجیب بیمار هنگام جراحی همه را شوکه کرد

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای  (۱۴۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آرمین: بازنگری در قانون، لزوما راه‌حل امروز کشور نیست/انتقاد زائری از سیاست‌های دوگانه صداوسیما/واکنش ضرغامی به سخنان اخیر روحانی درباره FATF  (۱۳۱ نظر)