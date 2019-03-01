بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
601بازدید
‍ پ

Tehran reacts to the collapse of Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks

The latest summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea hit a deadlock after the two sides could not find a common ground on the issue of Pyongyang’s denuclearization. Reacting to this development, Iranian foreign minister slams Washington for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
کد خبر: ۸۸۲۱۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۳:۳۹ 01 March 2019

Tabnak – The latest summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea hit a deadlock after the two sides could not find a common ground on the issue of Pyongyang’s denuclearization. Reacting to this development, Iranian foreign minister slams Washington for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says US President Donald Trump is not seeking "serious diplomacy" on North Korea after he failed to reach an agreement with the North Korean leader during their summit in Vietnam.

"President Trump should've now realized that pageantries, photo-ops & flip-flops don’t make for serious diplomacy," Zarif tweeted on Friday, a day after Trump, a self-proclaimed "dealmaker," cut short his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi as they failed to strike a denuclearization deal.

In his Twitter post, Zarif also once again defended the historic Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

“It took 10yrs of posturing plus two years-literally thousands of hours-of negotiations to hammer out every word of the 150 page JCPOA. You'll never get a better deal,” he added in his tweet.

In May 2018, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, the nuclear deal that was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country. The second batch of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic took effect on November 4.

Meanwhile, North Korea says it had expressed readiness to the US during talks in Vietnam to fully dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for a partial removal of sanctions, contradicting Trump’s assertion that Pyongyang demanded a full sanctions removal before a complete denuclearization.

Following the collapse of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on Thursday, Trump told reporters at a press conference that he “had to walk away” from the negotiations because Kim insisted on the removal of all sanctions as a prerequisite to denuclearization.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, however, offered a starkly different breakdown of the summit, telling reporters in a separate presser that Pyongyang never asked for the removal of all sanctions.

However, China says it hopes the US and North Korea will keep talking. China is Pyongyang's sole major ally and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in Beijing Thursday that he had yet to hear what Trump or the North Korean leader had to say about the meeting.

“But I have always hoped that everyone can realize that the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula has been going on for many years, and that solving this problem is definitely not something that can be achieved overnight,” Lu said.

In their first meeting, Trump and Kim broadly agreed to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but while North Korea took several measures to show goodwill, the US refused to offer sanctions relief.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us north korea
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پروین،کی‌روش‌وپرسپولیسی‌هاپول‌هدایتی‌راپس‌می‌دهند؟

حمله صهیونیست‌ها به راهپیمایی‌ بازگشت

مدافع لژیونر ایران باز هم گل به خودی زد!

خیز اروپا برای خارج کردن ریاض از فهرست سیاه پولشویی

سال به سر رسید؛ خودرویی به جاده نرسید

ورود ۴۶ تن لوازم آرایشی ناخن

فرکی: بعداز45سال می پرسم؛پس هندپنالتی چیست؟

دیدار ترامپ و اون دلار جهانی را بالا کشید

طلای جهانی از صعود بازماند

توزیع هدایای مقام معظم رهبری توسط بنیاد علوی

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در محورهای هراز و فیروزکوه

برخی مدارس چهارمحال و بختیاری فردا تعطیل است

ارزانی قند و شکر در آینده‌ای نزدیک

نامزدهای‌نایب‌رئیسیAFC: تاج درپی‌صندلی‌کفاشیان

آمریکا بیش از 6 میلیون بشکه از ذخایر راهبردی نفت را روانه بازار می کند

وب گردی

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد
چهره روحانی پس از استعفای ظریف
نامه ۲۶ عضو پارلمان اروپا به روحانی/پیشنهاد پاکستان برای حصارکشی مرز ایران/بازتاب دیدار اسد با رهبر انقلاب در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی/ مشارکت قطر در رزمایش «سپر جزیره ۱۰» در عربستان
سردار کوثری پاسخ داد: علت سفر بشار اسد به ایران/هشدار زاکانی درباره فتنه آینده/ناطق‌نوری تولیت آستان قدس رضوی می‌شود؟/صحنه‌ای که اشک سید حسن نصر‌الله را جاری کرد
آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای
اولین واکنش روحانی به استعفای ظریف
خنده‌های ظریف در دیدار امروز با رهبری/ پژمانفر: آقای لاریجانی به دلیل عدم رعایت آیین نامه کفاره بدهید/دعوت اسد از ظریف برای سفر به دمشق
خشن ترین تشکر در تاریخ مجلس ایران!
برکناری مدیر دولتی قبل از صحبت روی آنتن زنده!
فرود ناگهانی هواپیمای حامل ترامپ در پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در قطر/تنش شدید بین ابوظبی و دبی درباره اداره بنادر استراتژیک/سفر داماد ترامپ به خاورمیانه برای پیشبرد معامله قرن/ آغاز عملیات امنیتی حشدالشعبی در شرق الأنبار
«خشایار الوند» نویسنده آثار کمدی بدرود حیات گفت
واکنش پمپئو به استعفای ظریف
پیشنهاد مدیرمسئول کیهان به ظریف درباره استعفا/علت خشم و ترس ترامپ و نتانیاهو از ظریف چیست؟ /استعفایی که غیرمنتظره نبود
کریمی قدوسی پخش شیرینی در مجلس برای استعفای ظریف را تکذیب کرد/توقیف یک روزنامه به خاطر تیتری برای سفر اسد به تهران

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای  (۱۴۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آرمین: بازنگری در قانون، لزوما راه‌حل امروز کشور نیست/انتقاد زائری از سیاست‌های دوگانه صداوسیما/واکنش ضرغامی به سخنان اخیر روحانی درباره FATF  (۱۳۱ نظر)